Lirik Lagu Fly Away - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fly Away - 5 Seconds of Summer

Na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na

(Go!)

Counting down these seconds

Jumping off these fences

Find another place to start again (Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey!)

The cracks in the sidewalk

I'm over all the small talk

Taking off like fire in the wind (Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey!)

I won't waste another day

Wishing this would fade away

Running, we're not looking back

I want a little bit of California

With a little bit of London sky

I wanna take my heart to the end of the world

And fly away tonight

I want a little bit of open ocean

With a New York state of mind

I wanna take my heart to the end of the world

And fly away, fly away tonight

Fly away tonight

Fly away tonight

A never-ending replay

With memories I can't erase

I see the best of times in front of me (Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey!)

Now I'm off to paradise

Swore I'd never fight

Say goodbye to pain and misery

(Na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na)

I won't waste another day

Wishing this would fade away

Running, we're not looking back

I want a little bit of California

With a little bit of London sky

I wanna take my heart to the end of the world

And fly away tonight

I want a little bit of open ocean

With a New York state of mind

I wanna take my heart to the end of the world

And fly away, fly away tonight

I won't waste another day

Wishing this would fade away

I won't waste another day

Wishing this would fade away