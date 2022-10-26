Lirik Lagu Fly Away - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fly Away - 5 Seconds of Summer
Na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na
(Go!)
Counting down these seconds
Jumping off these fences
Find another place to start again (Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey!)
The cracks in the sidewalk
I'm over all the small talk
Taking off like fire in the wind (Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey!)
I won't waste another day
Wishing this would fade away
Running, we're not looking back
I want a little bit of California
With a little bit of London sky
I wanna take my heart to the end of the world
And fly away tonight
I want a little bit of open ocean
With a New York state of mind
I wanna take my heart to the end of the world
And fly away, fly away tonight
Fly away tonight
Fly away tonight
A never-ending replay
With memories I can't erase
I see the best of times in front of me (Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey!)
Now I'm off to paradise
Swore I'd never fight
Say goodbye to pain and misery
(Na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na)
I won't waste another day
Wishing this would fade away
Running, we're not looking back
I want a little bit of California
With a little bit of London sky
I wanna take my heart to the end of the world
And fly away tonight
I want a little bit of open ocean
With a New York state of mind
I wanna take my heart to the end of the world
And fly away, fly away tonight
I won't waste another day
Wishing this would fade away
I won't waste another day
Wishing this would fade away
