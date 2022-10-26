Lirik Lagu Fly Away - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 26 Oktober 2022, 00:49 WIB
5 Seconds of Summer.
5 Seconds of Summer. /Instagram/@5sos

Fly Away - 5 Seconds of Summer

Na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na
(Go!)

Counting down these seconds
Jumping off these fences
Find another place to start again (Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey!)
The cracks in the sidewalk
I'm over all the small talk
Taking off like fire in the wind (Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey!)

I won't waste another day
Wishing this would fade away
Running, we're not looking back

I want a little bit of California
With a little bit of London sky
I wanna take my heart to the end of the world
And fly away tonight
I want a little bit of open ocean
With a New York state of mind
I wanna take my heart to the end of the world
And fly away, fly away tonight

Fly away tonight
Fly away tonight

A never-ending replay
With memories I can't erase
I see the best of times in front of me (Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey!)
Now I'm off to paradise
Swore I'd never fight
Say goodbye to pain and misery
(Na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na)

I won't waste another day
Wishing this would fade away
Running, we're not looking back

I want a little bit of California
With a little bit of London sky
I wanna take my heart to the end of the world
And fly away tonight
I want a little bit of open ocean
With a New York state of mind
I wanna take my heart to the end of the world
And fly away, fly away tonight

I won't waste another day
Wishing this would fade away
I won't waste another day
Wishing this would fade away

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Fosfen Music Festival 2022 Siap Gebrak Kota Bandung, Berikut Lineup Lengkapnya

Fosfen Music Festival 2022 Siap Gebrak Kota Bandung, Berikut Lineup Lengkapnya

25 Oktober 2022, 08:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Best Friend – Toy-Box dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Best Friend – Toy-Box dan Fakta di Baliknya

25 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 18:01 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 22:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 20:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB

