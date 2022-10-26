Lirik Lagu Red Hill Mining Town - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Red Hill Mining Town – U2

From father to son

The blood runs thin

See faces frozen still

Against the wind

The seam is split

The coal face cracked

The lines are long

There's no going back

Through hands of steel

And heart of stone

Our labor day

Has come and gone

Yeah you leave me holding on

In Red Hill town

See lights go down, I'm

Hanging on

You're all that's left to hold on to

I'm still waiting

I'm hanging on

You're all that's left to hold on to

The glass is cut

The bottle run dry

Our love runs cold

In the caverns of the night

We're wounded by fear

Injured in doubt

I can lose myself

You I can't live without

Yeah you keep me holding on

In Red Hill town

See the lights go down on

I'm hanging on

You're all that's left to hold on to

I'm still waiting

Hanging on

You're all that's left to hold on to, on to

We'll scorch the earth

Set fire to the sky

We stoop so low, to reach so high

A link is lost

The chain undone

We wait all day

For night to come

And it comes

Like a hunter child

I'm hanging on

You're all that's left to hold on to

I'm still waiting

I'm hanging on

You're all that's left to hold on to

Love, slowly stripped away

Love, has seen its better day