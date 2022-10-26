Lirik Lagu Red Hill Mining Town - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

From father to son
The blood runs thin
See faces frozen still
Against the wind
The seam is split
The coal face cracked
The lines are long
There's no going back
Through hands of steel
And heart of stone
Our labor day
Has come and gone
Yeah you leave me holding on
In Red Hill town
See lights go down, I'm
Hanging on
You're all that's left to hold on to
I'm still waiting
I'm hanging on
You're all that's left to hold on to
The glass is cut
The bottle run dry
Our love runs cold
In the caverns of the night
We're wounded by fear
Injured in doubt
I can lose myself
You I can't live without
Yeah you keep me holding on
In Red Hill town
See the lights go down on
I'm hanging on
You're all that's left to hold on to
I'm still waiting
Hanging on
You're all that's left to hold on to, on to
We'll scorch the earth
Set fire to the sky
We stoop so low, to reach so high
A link is lost
The chain undone
We wait all day
For night to come
And it comes
Like a hunter child
I'm hanging on
You're all that's left to hold on to
I'm still waiting
I'm hanging on
You're all that's left to hold on to
Love, slowly stripped away
Love, has seen its better day
