Lirik Lagu The Ground Beneath Her Feet - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Ground Beneath Her Feet – U2
All my life, I worshipped her
Her golden voice, her beauty's beat
How she made us feel
How she made me real
And the ground beneath her feet
And the ground beneath her feet
And now I can't be sure of anything
Black is white, and cold is heat
For what I worshipped stole my love away
It was the ground beneath her feet
It was the ground beneath her feet
Go lightly down your darkened way
Go lightly underground
I'll be down there in another day
I won't rest until you're found
Let me love you, let me rescue you
Let me bring you where two roads meet
Oh, come back above
Where there is only love
Only love
My oh my, my oh my
My oh my, my oh my
My oh my, my oh my
My oh my, my oh my
My oh my, my oh my
Let me love you true, let me rescue you
Let me bring you to where two roads meet
Let me love you true, let me rescue you
Let me bring you to where two roads meet
My oh my, my oh my
My oh my, my oh my
My oh my, my oh my
Credit
Artis: U2
Album: The Million Dollar Hotel
Rilis: 2000
Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Dance/Electronic, Pop, Rock
Songwriter: Salman Rushdie
Producer: Daniel Lanois, Brian Eno
