Lirik Lagu The Ground Beneath Her Feet - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Ground Beneath Her Feet – U2

All my life, I worshipped her

Her golden voice, her beauty's beat

How she made us feel

How she made me real

And the ground beneath her feet

And the ground beneath her feet

And now I can't be sure of anything

Black is white, and cold is heat

For what I worshipped stole my love away

It was the ground beneath her feet

It was the ground beneath her feet

Go lightly down your darkened way

Go lightly underground

I'll be down there in another day

I won't rest until you're found

Let me love you, let me rescue you

Let me bring you where two roads meet

Oh, come back above

Where there is only love

Only love

My oh my, my oh my

My oh my, my oh my

My oh my, my oh my

My oh my, my oh my

My oh my, my oh my

Let me love you true, let me rescue you

Let me bring you to where two roads meet

Let me love you true, let me rescue you

Let me bring you to where two roads meet

My oh my, my oh my

My oh my, my oh my

My oh my, my oh my

Credit

Artis: U2

Album: The Million Dollar Hotel

Rilis: 2000

Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Dance/Electronic, Pop, Rock

Songwriter: Salman Rushdie

Producer: Daniel Lanois, Brian Eno