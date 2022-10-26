Lirik Lagu Swish Swish – Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Swish Swish – Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj
They know what is what
But they don't know what is what
They just strut
What the fuck?
A tiger don't lose no sleep
Don't need opinions
From a shellfish or a sheep
Don't you come for me
No, not today
You're calculated
I got your number
'Cause you're a joker
And I'm a courtside killer queen
And you will kiss the ring
You best believe
So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around
For more than a minute, get used to it
Funny my name keeps comin' out your mouth
'Cause I stay winning
Lay 'em up like
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket
Your game is tired
You should retire
You're 'bout as cute as
An old coupon expired
And Karma's not a liar
She keeps receipts
So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around
For more than a minute, get used to it
Funny my name keeps comin' out your mouth
'Cause I stay winning
Lay 'em up like
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket
They know what is what
But they don't know what is what (Katy Perry)
They just know what is what (Young Money)
But they don't know what is what
They just know what is what
But they don't know what is what
They just strut
Hahaha, yo (what the f*ck?)
