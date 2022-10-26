Lirik Lagu Swish Swish – Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Swish Swish – Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj

They know what is what

But they don't know what is what

They just strut

What the fuck?

A tiger don't lose no sleep

Don't need opinions

From a shellfish or a sheep

Don't you come for me

No, not today

You're calculated

I got your number

'Cause you're a joker

And I'm a courtside killer queen

And you will kiss the ring

You best believe

So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around

For more than a minute, get used to it

Funny my name keeps comin' out your mouth

'Cause I stay winning

Lay 'em up like

Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can't touch this

Another one in the casket

Your game is tired

You should retire

You're 'bout as cute as

An old coupon expired

And Karma's not a liar

She keeps receipts

So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around

For more than a minute, get used to it

Funny my name keeps comin' out your mouth

'Cause I stay winning

Lay 'em up like

Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can't touch this

Another one in the casket

Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can't touch this

Another one in the casket

They know what is what

But they don't know what is what (Katy Perry)

They just know what is what (Young Money)

But they don't know what is what

They just know what is what

But they don't know what is what

They just strut

Hahaha, yo (what the f*ck?)