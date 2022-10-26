Lirik Lagu Discothèque – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Discothèque – U2
You can reach, but you can't grab it
You can't hold it, control it
You can't bag it
You can push, but you can't direct it
Circulate, regulate, oh no
You cannot connect it
You know you're chewing bubble gum
You know what that is but you still want some
You just can't get enough of that lovey-dovey stuff
You get confused, but you know it
Yeah, you hurt for it, work for it, love
You don't always show it
Let go, let's go, discothèque
Go, go, let go, discothèque
Looking for the one
But you know you're somewhere else instead.
You want to be the song
The song that you hear in your head
Love, love, love, love
It's not a trick
'Cause you can't learn it
It's the way that you don't pay that's okay
'Cause you can't earn it
You know you're chewing bubble gum
You know what that is
But you still want some
You just can't get enough of that lovey-dovey stuff
Let go, let's go, discothèque
Go, go, go, go, discothèque
