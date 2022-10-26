Lirik Lagu Discothèque – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Discothèque – U2

You can reach, but you can't grab it

You can't hold it, control it

You can't bag it

You can push, but you can't direct it

Circulate, regulate, oh no

You cannot connect it

You know you're chewing bubble gum

You know what that is but you still want some

You just can't get enough of that lovey-dovey stuff

You get confused, but you know it

Yeah, you hurt for it, work for it, love

You don't always show it

Let go, let's go, discothèque

Go, go, let go, discothèque

Looking for the one

But you know you're somewhere else instead.

You want to be the song

The song that you hear in your head

Love, love, love, love

It's not a trick

'Cause you can't learn it

It's the way that you don't pay that's okay

'Cause you can't earn it

You know you're chewing bubble gum

You know what that is

But you still want some

You just can't get enough of that lovey-dovey stuff

Let go, let's go, discothèque

Go, go, go, go, discothèque