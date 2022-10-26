Lirik Lagu Worth It - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Worth It - Fifth Harmony.

Worth It - Fifth Harmony

Give it to me, I'm worth it

Baby I'm worth it

Uh huh I'm worth it

Gimme gimme I'm worth it

Give it to me, I'm worth it

Baby I'm worth it

Uh huh I'm worth it

Gimme gimme I'm worth it

Okay

I tell her bring it back like she left somethin'

Bring it bring it back like she left somethin'

Uh, in the club with the lights off

What you actin' shy for?

Come and show me that you're

Wit it wit it wit it wit it

Stop playin' now you know I'm

Wit it wit it wit it wit it wit it

What you actin' shy for?

Just gimme you, just gimme you

Just gimme you, that's all I wanna do

And if what they say is true

If it's true, I won't get mad at you

I may talk a lot of stuff

Guaranteed, I can back it up

I think I'mma call your bluff

Hurry up, I'm walkin' out front

Uh huh you see me in the spot like

"Ooh I love your style"

Uh huh show me what you got

'Cause I don't wanna waste my time

Uh huh see me in the spot like

"Ooh I love your style"

Uh huh show me what you got

Now come and make it worth my while

Give it to me, I'm worth it

Baby I'm worth it

Uh huh I'm worth it

Gimme gimme I'm worth it

Give it to me, I'm worth it

Baby I'm worth it

Uh huh I'm worth it

Gimme gimme I'm worth it

It's all on you, it's all on you

It's all on you, so what you wanna do?

And if you don't have a clue

Not a clue, I'll tell you what to do

Come harder just because

I don't like it, like it too soft

I like it a little rough

Not too much, but maybe just enough

Uh huh you see me in the spot like

"Ooh I love your style"

Uh huh show me what you got

'Cause I don't wanna waste my time

Uh huh see me in the spot like

"Ooh I love your style"

Uh huh show me what you got

Now come and make it worth my while