Lirik Lagu Message In A Bottle - The Police dan Fakta di Baliknya

Message In A Bottle – The Police

Just a castaway, an island lost at sea, oh

Another lonely day, with no one here but me, oh

More loneliness than any man could bear

Rescue me before I fall into despair, oh

I'll send an S.O.S to the world

I'll send an S.O.S to the world

I hope that someone gets my

I hope that someone gets my

I hope that someone gets my

Message in a bottle, yeah

Message in a bottle, yeah

A year has passed since I wrote my note

I should have known this right from the start

Only hope can keep me together

Love can mend your life

Or love can break your heart

I'll send an S.O.S to the world

I'll send an S.O.S to the world

I hope that someone gets my

I hope that someone gets my

I hope that someone gets my

Message in a bottle, yeah

Message in a bottle, yeah

Oh, message in a bottle, yeah

Message in a bottle, yeah

Walked out this morning, I don't believe what I saw

Hundred billion bottles washed up on the shore

Seems I'm not alone at being alone

Hundred billion castaways, looking for a home

I'll send an S.O.S to the world

I'll send an S.O.S to the world

I hope that someone gets my

I hope that someone gets my

I hope that someone gets my

Message in a bottle, yeah

Message in a bottle, yeah

Message in a bottle, oh

Message in a bottle, yeah