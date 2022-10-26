Lirik Lagu Way Away – Yellowcard dan Fakta dibaliknya

Lirik Lagu Way Away – Yellowcard

I think I'm breaking out

I'm going to leave you now

Theres nothing for me here, it's all the same

And even though I know

That everything might go

Go downhill from here, I'm not afraid

Way away away from here I'll be

Way away away so you can see

How it feels to be alone and not believe (feels to be alone and not believe)

Feels to be alone and not believe anything

You can't stop me now

You can't hold me down

You can't keep me here, I'm on my way

I've made it this far now

And I'm not burning out

No matter what you say, I'm not afraid

Way away away from here I'll be

Way away away so you can see

How it feels to be alone and not believe (feels to be alone and not believe)

Feels to be alone and not believe anything

Letting out the noise inside of me (letting out the noise inside of me)

Every window pane is shattering (every window pane is shattering)

Cutting off my words before I speak (cutting off my words)

This is how it feels to not believe

Letting out the noise inside of me (letting out the noise inside of me)

Every window pane is shattering (every window pane is shattering)

Cutting off my words before I speak (cutting off my words)

This is how it feels to not believe

Way away away from here I'll be

Way away away so you can see

How it feels to be alone and not believe (feels to be alone and not believe)

Feels to be alone and not believe anything

Credit