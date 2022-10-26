Lirik Lagu Way Away – Yellowcard dan Fakta dibaliknya

Tim PRMN 12
26 Oktober 2022, 00:21 WIB
Yellowcard.
Yellowcard. /Instagram/@yellowcard

Lirik Lagu Way Away – Yellowcard

I think I'm breaking out
I'm going to leave you now
Theres nothing for me here, it's all the same
And even though I know
That everything might go
Go downhill from here, I'm not afraid

Way away away from here I'll be
Way away away so you can see
How it feels to be alone and not believe (feels to be alone and not believe)
Feels to be alone and not believe anything

You can't stop me now
You can't hold me down
You can't keep me here, I'm on my way
I've made it this far now
And I'm not burning out
No matter what you say, I'm not afraid

Way away away from here I'll be
Way away away so you can see
How it feels to be alone and not believe (feels to be alone and not believe)
Feels to be alone and not believe anything

Letting out the noise inside of me (letting out the noise inside of me)
Every window pane is shattering (every window pane is shattering)
Cutting off my words before I speak (cutting off my words)
This is how it feels to not believe

Letting out the noise inside of me (letting out the noise inside of me)
Every window pane is shattering (every window pane is shattering)
Cutting off my words before I speak (cutting off my words)
This is how it feels to not believe

Way away away from here I'll be
Way away away so you can see
How it feels to be alone and not believe (feels to be alone and not believe)
Feels to be alone and not believe anything

