Lirik Lagu I Still Love You - TheOvertunes dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Still Love You - TheOvertunes
If someday your feet can't touch the ground
If someday your arms can't feel my touch
If someday your eyes can't see my face
I'll carry you, be there for you anytime of day
Forever is a long time
But I keep my words that I say to you
Together we can go far
As long as I'm with you
'Cause I will fall for you
No matter what they say
I still love you, I still love you
You'll never be alone
Now look me in the eyes
I still love you, I still love you 'til forever
If one day you don't recognize my voice
And if one day it seems so hard to breath
I promise you to give my all
Oh, like you do from the day I start to see
Forever is a long time
But I keep my words that I say to you
Together we can go far
As long as you're with me
'Cause I will fall for you
No matter what they say
I still love you, I still love you
You'll never be alone
Now look me in the eyes
I still love you, I still love you 'til forever
I'll keep you safe until you find
What you're lookin' for, lookin' for
I'll stay with you until you find
Your way back home, way back home
I'll keep you safe until you find
What you're lookin' for, lookin' for
I'll stay with you until you find
Your way back home, way back home
'Cause I will fall for you
No matter what they say
I still love you, I still love you
You'll never be alone
Now look me in the eyes
I still love you, I still love you
I still love you
Now see me through my skin
Your heart stays within
I still love you
