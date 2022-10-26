Lirik Lagu I Still Love You - TheOvertunes dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Still Love You - TheOvertunes

If someday your feet can't touch the ground

If someday your arms can't feel my touch

If someday your eyes can't see my face

I'll carry you, be there for you anytime of day

Forever is a long time

But I keep my words that I say to you

Together we can go far

As long as I'm with you

'Cause I will fall for you

No matter what they say

I still love you, I still love you

You'll never be alone

Now look me in the eyes

I still love you, I still love you 'til forever

If one day you don't recognize my voice

And if one day it seems so hard to breath

I promise you to give my all

Oh, like you do from the day I start to see

Forever is a long time

But I keep my words that I say to you

Together we can go far

As long as you're with me

'Cause I will fall for you

No matter what they say

I still love you, I still love you

You'll never be alone

Now look me in the eyes

I still love you, I still love you 'til forever

I'll keep you safe until you find

What you're lookin' for, lookin' for

I'll stay with you until you find

Your way back home, way back home

I'll keep you safe until you find

What you're lookin' for, lookin' for

I'll stay with you until you find

Your way back home, way back home

'Cause I will fall for you

No matter what they say

I still love you, I still love you

You'll never be alone

Now look me in the eyes

I still love you, I still love you

I still love you

Now see me through my skin

Your heart stays within

I still love you