Lirik Lagu Enemy - Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 26 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB
Imagine Dragons.
Imagine Dragons. /Instagram/@imaginedragons

Enemy - Imagine Dragons

Look out for yourself

I wake up to the sounds of the silence that allows
For my mind to run around with my ear up to the ground
I'm searching to behold the stories that are told
When my back is to the world that was smiling when I turned

Tell you, you're the greatest
But once you turn, they hate us

Oh, the misery
Everybody wants to be my enemy
Spare the sympathy
Everybody wants to be my enemy

Look out for yourself
My enemy

Look out for yourself
But I'm ready

Your words up on the wall as you're praying for my fall
And the laughter in the halls
And the names that I've been called
I stack it in my mind and I'm waiting for the time
When I show you what it's like to be words spit in a mic

Tell you, you're the greatest
But once you turn, they hate us (ha)

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Lirik Lagu Putus atau Terus – Judika dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fosfen Music Festival 2022 Siap Gebrak Kota Bandung, Berikut Lineup Lengkapnya

Lirik Lagu Best Friend – Toy-Box dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

