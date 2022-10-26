Lirik Lagu Enemy - Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Enemy - Imagine Dragons

Look out for yourself

I wake up to the sounds of the silence that allows

For my mind to run around with my ear up to the ground

I'm searching to behold the stories that are told

When my back is to the world that was smiling when I turned

Tell you, you're the greatest

But once you turn, they hate us

Oh, the misery

Everybody wants to be my enemy

Spare the sympathy

Everybody wants to be my enemy

Look out for yourself

My enemy

Look out for yourself

But I'm ready

Your words up on the wall as you're praying for my fall

And the laughter in the halls

And the names that I've been called

I stack it in my mind and I'm waiting for the time

When I show you what it's like to be words spit in a mic

Tell you, you're the greatest

But once you turn, they hate us (ha)