Lirik Lagu Enemy - Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Enemy - Imagine Dragons
Look out for yourself
I wake up to the sounds of the silence that allows
For my mind to run around with my ear up to the ground
I'm searching to behold the stories that are told
When my back is to the world that was smiling when I turned
Tell you, you're the greatest
But once you turn, they hate us
Oh, the misery
Everybody wants to be my enemy
Spare the sympathy
Everybody wants to be my enemy
Look out for yourself
My enemy
Look out for yourself
But I'm ready
Your words up on the wall as you're praying for my fall
And the laughter in the halls
And the names that I've been called
I stack it in my mind and I'm waiting for the time
When I show you what it's like to be words spit in a mic
Tell you, you're the greatest
But once you turn, they hate us (ha)
