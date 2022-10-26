Lirik Lagu CUFF IT - Beyonce dan Fakta di Baliknya

Beyonce – CUFF IT
I feel like fallin' in love (Fallin' in love)
I'm in the mood to fuck somethin' up (Tonight, I'm fuckin' somethin' up, baby)
I need some drink in my cup (I need a drink), hey (Pour me a drink)
I'm in the mood to fuck somethin' up (I'm in the mood to fuck somethin' up)
I wanna go missin', I need a prescription
I wanna go higher, can I sit on top of you? (Oh-la-la-la-la-la-la-la)
I wanna go where nobody's been (I wanna go where nobody's been)
Have you ever had fun like this? Oh woah (Have you ever had fun? Yeah)
We gon' fuck up the night, black lights
Spaceships fly, yeah (Spaceships fly)
Unapologetic when we fuck up the night, fuck up the night
We gettin' fucked up tonight
We gon' fuck up the night
Bet you you'll see far
Bet you you'll see stars
Bet you you'll elevate
Bet you you'll meet God
'Cause I feel like fallin' in love
I'm in the mood to fuck somethin' up
'Cause we gon' fuck up the night
What's in these four walls? You sexy, my love (Turn it up)
Don't miss this roll call, is you here or what? Yeah (Roll it up)
Show up, show up (Show up, show up), po' up, po' up, oh (Po' up, po' up)
You' Mr. Nasty, I'll clean it up
Go where nobody's been (Go where nobody's been)
Have you ever had fun like this? (Have you ever had fun? Yeah)
I wanna go missin', I need a prescription
I wanna go higher, can I sit on top of you?
We gon' fuck up the night (Funk it up, funk it up), black lights
Spaceships fly, yeah (Spaceships fly)
Unapologetic when we fuck up the night (Funk it up, funk it up), fuck up tonight
We gettin' fucked up tonight
We gon' fuck up the night
Bet you you'll see far
Bet you you'll see stars
Bet you you'll elevate
Bet you you'll meet God
'Cause I feel like fallin' in love
I'm in the mood to fuck somethin' up
We gon' fuck up the night
Artikel Pilihan