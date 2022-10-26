Lirik Lagu CUFF IT - Beyonce dan Fakta di Baliknya

Beyonce – CUFF IT

I feel like fallin' in love (Fallin' in love)

I'm in the mood to fuck somethin' up (Tonight, I'm fuckin' somethin' up, baby)

I need some drink in my cup (I need a drink), hey (Pour me a drink)

I'm in the mood to fuck somethin' up (I'm in the mood to fuck somethin' up)

I wanna go missin', I need a prescription

I wanna go higher, can I sit on top of you? (Oh-la-la-la-la-la-la-la)

I wanna go where nobody's been (I wanna go where nobody's been)

Have you ever had fun like this? Oh woah (Have you ever had fun? Yeah)

We gon' fuck up the night, black lights

Spaceships fly, yeah (Spaceships fly)

Unapologetic when we fuck up the night, fuck up the night

We gettin' fucked up tonight

We gon' fuck up the night

Bet you you'll see far

Bet you you'll see stars

Bet you you'll elevate

Bet you you'll meet God

'Cause I feel like fallin' in love

I'm in the mood to fuck somethin' up

'Cause we gon' fuck up the night

What's in these four walls? You sexy, my love (Turn it up)

Don't miss this roll call, is you here or what? Yeah (Roll it up)

Show up, show up (Show up, show up), po' up, po' up, oh (Po' up, po' up)

You' Mr. Nasty, I'll clean it up

Go where nobody's been (Go where nobody's been)

Have you ever had fun like this? (Have you ever had fun? Yeah)

I wanna go missin', I need a prescription

I wanna go higher, can I sit on top of you?

We gon' fuck up the night (Funk it up, funk it up), black lights

Spaceships fly, yeah (Spaceships fly)

Unapologetic when we fuck up the night (Funk it up, funk it up), fuck up tonight

We gettin' fucked up tonight

We gon' fuck up the night

Bet you you'll see far

Bet you you'll see stars

Bet you you'll elevate

Bet you you'll meet God

'Cause I feel like fallin' in love

I'm in the mood to fuck somethin' up

We gon' fuck up the night