Lirik Lagu What Is Love - Haddaway dan Fakta di Baliknya

What Is Love - Haddaway

What is love?

Oh baby, don't hurt me

Don't hurt me

No more

Baby, don't hurt me, don't hurt me

No more

What is love?

Yeah

No, I don't know why you're not fair

I give you my love, but you don't care

So what is right and what is wrong?

Gimme a sign

What is love?

Oh baby, don't hurt me

Don't hurt me

No more

What is love?

Oh baby, don't hurt me

Don't hurt me

No more

Whoa, whoa, oh

Whoa, whoa, oh

Oh, I don't know, what can I do?

What else can I say? It's up to you

I know we're one, just me and you

I can't go on

What is love?

Oh baby, don't hurt me

Don't hurt me

No more