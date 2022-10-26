Lirik Lagu I'm Sorry - DEAN feat Eric Bellinger dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm Sorry - DEAN
I live my life like this
Tell me how could I miss
Giving you everything you deserve
You know I be doin' the most
While you be back at home
I promise baby it could be worse
I'm out here gettin' my money
Everyday sunny
Steez on flame
I know, I know
Telling my chauffeur "Hurry up and wait"
Too too, he be like
Too too, time to hit that road
Zoom, you on your solo
While I'm takin' photos to post
Whoo, I know you feel crazy now
I'm sorry
No, I'm not sorry
I'm just getting started
And my life's a party
So I'm turnin', turnin', turnin', turnin', turnin' up
Said I'm turnin', turnin', turnin', turnin', turnin' up
Girl, I forgot about missin' you
Said, I forgot about missin' you
I've been too busy out gettin' my yaper
I ain't got time to be thinkin' bout you
I've been on your mind, true
Twenty racks on my wrist
Still I ain't got time for you
Home girls lookin' at me like
"What's up, what's up?
What's good, what's good
Where you at right now?
How long will you be on my side of town?"
Chillin' in Itaewon
Take a look at my passport now
I been gettin' that money, whoo
I ain't tryin' to hurt you
But I gotta keep it 100, whoo
The whole world know me now
I'm sorry
No, I'm not sorry
I'm just getting started
And my life's a party
So I'm turnin', turnin', turnin', turnin', turnin' up
Said I'm turnin', turnin', turnin', turnin', turnin' up
Artikel Pilihan