Lirik Lagu I'm Sorry - DEAN feat Eric Bellinger dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm Sorry - DEAN

I live my life like this

Tell me how could I miss

Giving you everything you deserve

You know I be doin' the most

While you be back at home

I promise baby it could be worse

I'm out here gettin' my money

Everyday sunny

Steez on flame

I know, I know

Telling my chauffeur "Hurry up and wait"

Too too, he be like

Too too, time to hit that road

Zoom, you on your solo

While I'm takin' photos to post

Whoo, I know you feel crazy now

I'm sorry

No, I'm not sorry

I'm just getting started

And my life's a party

So I'm turnin', turnin', turnin', turnin', turnin' up

Said I'm turnin', turnin', turnin', turnin', turnin' up

Girl, I forgot about missin' you

Said, I forgot about missin' you

I've been too busy out gettin' my yaper

I ain't got time to be thinkin' bout you

I've been on your mind, true

Twenty racks on my wrist

Still I ain't got time for you

Home girls lookin' at me like

"What's up, what's up?

What's good, what's good

Where you at right now?

How long will you be on my side of town?"

Chillin' in Itaewon

Take a look at my passport now

I been gettin' that money, whoo

I ain't tryin' to hurt you

But I gotta keep it 100, whoo

The whole world know me now

I'm sorry

No, I'm not sorry

I'm just getting started

And my life's a party

So I'm turnin', turnin', turnin', turnin', turnin' up

Said I'm turnin', turnin', turnin', turnin', turnin' up