Lirik Lagu Swan Song - Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Swan Song – Lana Del Rey

Put your white tennis shoes on and follow me

Why work so hard when you could just be free?

You got your moment now, you got your legacy

Let's leave the world for the ones who change everything

Nothing could stop the two of us

Let's just get lost, that's what we want

And I will never sing again

And you won't work another day

I will never sing again

With just one wave it goes away

It will be our swan song

It will be our swan song

Be our swan song

It will be our swan song

Dive in, dive deep in dark blue suede

Rushing up from the water where the ice meets

And you've been gone so long, you missed everything

The world can change in a day if you go away, but

Nothing could stop the two of us

If that's what we want, we could just get lost

And I will never sing again

And you won't work another day

I will never sing again

With just one wave it goes away

It will be our swan song

It will be our swan song

Be our swan song

It will be our swan song

Live your life

Live your life, where you've been

Where you're going to

(Going to)

Say good night

Say good night to the life in the world we live

I'm going to follow you

And I will never sing again

And you won't work another day

And I will never sing again

You won't work another day

It will be our swan song

It will be our swan song

Be our swan song

It will be our swan song

Put your white tennis shoes on and follow me

Put your white tennis shoes on and follow me

Put your white tennis shoes on and follow me

Why you work so hard when you could just be free?

