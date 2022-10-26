Lirik Lagu Baby Sitter - Offset feat DaBaby dan Fakta di Baliknya

You know I ain't come to play, let's get it (turn me up)

I'm snappin' off the rip

Your ho say I'm her favorite nigga (hah)

You probably don't wan' let your baby mama take a picture (why? Go Grizz)

'Cause I'm the type of Baby that's gon' f*ck her babysitter (Marii Beatz, turn me up)

I just did a show and pulled off laughin' on a hatin' nigga (hah)

Them bitches aimin' at y'all fast, I'm on these rapper niggas' ass

I pulled that .40 out, he better have an angel with him

You tryna book me for a show, you gotta pay me 'fore I go

To feed the family, I ain't got no time to play with niggas (ayy, what you see?)

I see these niggas think they tough, you play with me, you know it's up

You think it's sweet then call my bluff and I'ma spank a nigga (yeah)

F*ck all them niggas and whoever they got hangin' with 'em, bitch

I'ma die of old age whenever I die (what we gon' do?)

Walk down on that nigga, f*ck a drive-by (yeah)

His bitch came in with me but she ain't mine, mine (she not mine)

Free my cousin 'til he free, he doin' time time (let him free)

I'm the motherfuckin' best but I'm not Khaled (ayy, we the best)

She like how I be dressin', ain't no salad (uh-huh)

Can't f*ck with her, she messy, that's a hazard (oh no)

Tell the ref to blow the whistle, that bitch traveled (brrt)

F*ck all that talkin', we 'bout action (what we 'bout?)

You got a son, you play with me, your son a bastard (haha)

That nigga trippin', why he laughin'?

Nah, that's fucked up, bro, you ain't have to goddamn bring the kids into it

Shawty wanna be famous, don't her? (Who?)

Say that she want a Patek with her name up on it (Patek, Patek)

You gotta f*ck on an opp and get 'em painted, earn it (stripes, woo)

I'm drippin', not slippin', my socks got Gucci Gang up on 'em (drippin', I'm drippin')

Squeeze the fire, make 'em back, back, back, back

She got fleas, she fly, she's a nat, nat, nat, nat (nat)

I'm on lean, I be high, she on batch, I can't match (nah)

I got fiends in a line, shippin' the packs out the back

I did the impossible (hoo)

I read the defense, then I had called an audible (swish)

Look like a sequence, Lambo' keep back to back crawlin' in (skrrt)

They said I wouldn't be shit, so f*ck it, I had to go hard again (f*ck it)

300, Sparta man (Sparta)

I'm a barbarian (barbarian), I'ma get my revenge (mine)

F*ck on a thot and not at the spot, don't tell her what car I'm in (no)

Keepin' my head above the water just like a shark fin (shark)

We got the narcs in (narcs), chopper Clark Kent (graow)

Don't get boxed in (hey)

