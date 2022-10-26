Lirik Lagu Baby Sitter - Offset feat DaBaby dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 26 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB
Potret DaBaby dan Offset dalam MV Baby Sitter.
Potret DaBaby dan Offset dalam MV Baby Sitter. /YouTube DaBaby

Baby Sitter - Offset feat DaBaby

 
You know I ain't come to play, let's get it (turn me up)
I'm snappin' off the rip
Your ho say I'm her favorite nigga (hah)
You probably don't wan' let your baby mama take a picture (why? Go Grizz)
'Cause I'm the type of Baby that's gon' f*ck her babysitter (Marii Beatz, turn me up)
I just did a show and pulled off laughin' on a hatin' nigga (hah)
Them bitches aimin' at y'all fast, I'm on these rapper niggas' ass
I pulled that .40 out, he better have an angel with him
 
You tryna book me for a show, you gotta pay me 'fore I go
To feed the family, I ain't got no time to play with niggas (ayy, what you see?)
I see these niggas think they tough, you play with me, you know it's up
You think it's sweet then call my bluff and I'ma spank a nigga (yeah)
F*ck all them niggas and whoever they got hangin' with 'em, bitch
I'ma die of old age whenever I die (what we gon' do?)
Walk down on that nigga, f*ck a drive-by (yeah)
His bitch came in with me but she ain't mine, mine (she not mine)
Free my cousin 'til he free, he doin' time time (let him free)
I'm the motherfuckin' best but I'm not Khaled (ayy, we the best)
She like how I be dressin', ain't no salad (uh-huh)
Can't f*ck with her, she messy, that's a hazard (oh no)
Tell the ref to blow the whistle, that bitch traveled (brrt)
F*ck all that talkin', we 'bout action (what we 'bout?)
You got a son, you play with me, your son a bastard (haha)
That nigga trippin', why he laughin'?
Nah, that's fucked up, bro, you ain't have to goddamn bring the kids into it
 
You know I ain't come to play, let's get it (turn me up)
I'm snappin' off the rip
Your hoe say I'm her favorite nigga (hah)
You probably don't wan' let your baby mama take a picture (why? Go Grizz)
'Cause I'm the type of Baby that's gon' f*ck her babysitter (Marii Beatz, turn me up)
I just did a show and pulled off laughin' on a hatin' nigga (hah)
Them bitches aimin' at y'all fast, I'm on these rapper niggas' ass
I pulled that .40 out, he better have an angel with him
F*ck all them niggas and whoever they got hangin' with 'em, bitch
 
Shawty wanna be famous, don't her? (Who?)
Say that she want a Patek with her name up on it (Patek, Patek)
You gotta f*ck on an opp and get 'em painted, earn it (stripes, woo)
I'm drippin', not slippin', my socks got Gucci Gang up on 'em (drippin', I'm drippin')
Squeeze the fire, make 'em back, back, back, back
She got fleas, she fly, she's a nat, nat, nat, nat (nat)
I'm on lean, I be high, she on batch, I can't match (nah)
I got fiends in a line, shippin' the packs out the back
I did the impossible (hoo)
I read the defense, then I had called an audible (swish)
Look like a sequence, Lambo' keep back to back crawlin' in (skrrt)
They said I wouldn't be shit, so f*ck it, I had to go hard again (f*ck it)
300, Sparta man (Sparta)
I'm a barbarian (barbarian), I'ma get my revenge (mine)
F*ck on a thot and not at the spot, don't tell her what car I'm in (no)
Keepin' my head above the water just like a shark fin (shark)
We got the narcs in (narcs), chopper Clark Kent (graow)
Don't get boxed in (hey)
 
You know I ain't come to play, let's get it (turn me up)
I'm snappin' off the rip
Your ho say I'm her favorite nigga (hah)
You probably don't wan' let your baby mama take a picture (why? Go Grizz)
'Cause I'm the type of Baby that's gon' f*ck her babysitter (Marii Beatz, turn me up)
I just did a show and pulled off laughin' on a hatin' nigga (hah)
Them bitches aimin' at y'all fast, I'm on these rapper niggas' ass
I pulled that .40 out, he better have an angel with him
F*ck all them niggas and whoever they got hangin' with 'em, b*tch
 
Credit: 
Penyanyi: Offset feat DaBaby
Penulis lagu: Jonathan Kirk, Kiari Cephus, Jamarii Massey, Patrick Joseph, Kevin Price. 
Album: Baby on Baby
Dirilis: 13 Agustus 2019 
Label: Interscope Records, South Coast. 
 
Fakta di Balik Lagu Baby Sitter  – Offset feat DaBaby
Baby Sitter adalah sebuah karya hasil kolaborasi antara dua orang rapper terkenal di Amerika, yakni Offset dengan DaBabby yang memiliki nama asli Jonathan Lyndale Kirk. 
Lagu Baby Sitter dirilis pada 13 Agustus 2019 sebagai single kolaborasi yang dimuat dalam album debut DaBaby bertajuk Baby on Baby. 
Album ini sempat ditampilkan untuk pertama kalinya di radio Rhythmic Contemporary pada 13 Agustus 2019. 
Menurut produser lagu tersebut, lagu Baby Sitter terinspirasi dari serial televisi The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. 
Serial itu menceritakan tentang seorang remaja jalanan yang lahir dan besar di Philadelphia, namun ia kemudian dikirimkan untuk tinggal bersama sang paman dan bibinya yang kaya dan harus dihidup berbenturan dengan kerabat kelas atasnya. 
Terlepas dari itu, Lagu Baby Sitter ini juga sempat dibawakan oleh Offset bersama DaBaby di acara BET Hip Hop Awards 2019. (Tini Fitriyani)***

Editor: Gita Pratiwi

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Putus atau Terus – Judika dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Putus atau Terus – Judika dan Fakta di Baliknya

26 Oktober 2022, 01:26 WIB
Fosfen Music Festival 2022 Siap Gebrak Kota Bandung, Berikut Lineup Lengkapnya

Fosfen Music Festival 2022 Siap Gebrak Kota Bandung, Berikut Lineup Lengkapnya

25 Oktober 2022, 08:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Best Friend – Toy-Box dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Best Friend – Toy-Box dan Fakta di Baliknya

25 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 18:01 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 22:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 20:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Ganjar Pranowo Pasrah dan Ikuti Instruksi Megawati Soal Capres 2024
2

Iwan Bule: Ivar Jenner dan Justin Hubner Siap Dinaturalisasi
3

Menteri Kesehatan Pastikan Fenomena Gagal Ginjal Akut di Indonesia Disebabkan Obat Sirup
4

Kuasa Hukum Sebut Pemeriksaan Irjen Teddy Minahasa di Propam Polri Selesai, Kini Dibawa ke Polda Metro
5

Menkes Izinkan Obat Sirup untuk Pasien Penyakit Kritis, Sebut Satu Syarat yang Harus Dipenuhi
6

Polda Metro Jaya Agendakan Periksa Kejiwaan Rudolf Tobing Besok
7

Ridwan Kamil Bentuk Tim Koordinasi Gangguan Ginjal Akut: Bukan Satgas, Tapi Menenangkan Warga
8

Ratusan Pebulu Tangkis Junior Ikuti Kadislitbangau Cup 2022
9

Menteri Kesehatan Sebut 245 Kasus Ginjal Akut Ada di 26 Provinsi, Tingkat Kematian Capai 57,6 Persen
10

Klarifikasi Ganjar Pranowo Soal Siap Maju Capres: Saya Sudah Dipanggil Tiga kali

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Indo Bali News

Link Live Streaming RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid, Pekan ke 5 Liga Champions

Link Live Streaming RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid, Pekan ke 5 Liga Champions

26 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB

Utara Times

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Ini Link Live Streaming Borussia Dortmund vs Man City di Liga Champions 2022

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Ini Link Live Streaming Borussia Dortmund vs Man City di Liga Champions 2022

26 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi ANTV Rabu, 26 Oktober 2022 : Merah Putih Peristiwa, Naagin 3, Suami Pengganti

Jadwal Acara Televisi ANTV Rabu, 26 Oktober 2022 : Merah Putih Peristiwa, Naagin 3, Suami Pengganti

26 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Gitar I Know A Place, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

Chord Gitar I Know A Place, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

26 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Rabu 26 Oktober 2022: Pesta Kecil Dadakan

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Rabu 26 Oktober 2022: Pesta Kecil Dadakan

26 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Empat Wilayah Ini Hujan Sedang di Sulawesi Selatan Rabu, 26 Oktober 2022

Prakiraan Cuaca Empat Wilayah Ini Hujan Sedang di Sulawesi Selatan Rabu, 26 Oktober 2022

26 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Rabu 26 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Rabu 26 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

26 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE SCORE Leipzig vs Real Madrid Liga Champions Pukul 02.00 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online di Sini

LIVE SCORE Leipzig vs Real Madrid Liga Champions Pukul 02.00 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online di Sini

26 Oktober 2022, 01:59 WIB

Purwakarta News

Kalahkan RB Salzburg, Chelsea Amankan Satu Tiket Lolos 16 Besar Liga Champions 2022/2023

Kalahkan RB Salzburg, Chelsea Amankan Satu Tiket Lolos 16 Besar Liga Champions 2022/2023

26 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 26 Oktober 2022: Hari Ini Adalah Hari yang Penting Bagi Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 26 Oktober 2022: Hari Ini Adalah Hari yang Penting Bagi Anda

26 Oktober 2022, 01:56 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE SCORE Dortmund vs Manchaster City Liga Champions Pukul 02.00 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online di Sini

LIVE SCORE Dortmund vs Manchaster City Liga Champions Pukul 02.00 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online di Sini

26 Oktober 2022, 01:55 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Anies Baswedan Pamer Petinggi NasDem, Demokrat, dan PKS Kumpul di Rumahnya, AHY Dapat Terima Kasih

Anies Baswedan Pamer Petinggi NasDem, Demokrat, dan PKS Kumpul di Rumahnya, AHY Dapat Terima Kasih

26 Oktober 2022, 01:53 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

26 Oktober 2022, 01:50 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming Siaran Langsung Dortmund vs Man City di Liga Champions 2022

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming Siaran Langsung Dortmund vs Man City di Liga Champions 2022

26 Oktober 2022, 01:45 WIB

Seputar Lampung

SESAAT LAGI! Link Live Streaming Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan 26 Oktober 2022, Nonton Liga Champions di Sini

SESAAT LAGI! Link Live Streaming Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan 26 Oktober 2022, Nonton Liga Champions di Sini

26 Oktober 2022, 01:45 WIB

Bandung Raya

Jadwal Pertandingan Grup D Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Prancis Lolos Mudah dari Denmark, Tunisia, dan Australia?

Jadwal Pertandingan Grup D Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Prancis Lolos Mudah dari Denmark, Tunisia, dan Australia?

26 Oktober 2022, 01:41 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

26 Oktober 2022, 01:35 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Lagu Lawas 'Kasih' yang di Nyanyikan Ermy Kullit, Berikut Chord dan Liriknya

Lagu Lawas 'Kasih' yang di Nyanyikan Ermy Kullit, Berikut Chord dan Liriknya

26 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid di Liga Champions 2022

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid di Liga Champions 2022

26 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE PSG vs Maccabi Haifa Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE PSG vs Maccabi Haifa Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

26 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB

Bandung Raya

Jadwal Pertandingan Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 Grup C: Argentina, Arab, Meksiko, dan Polandia, Mulai 22 November

Jadwal Pertandingan Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 Grup C: Argentina, Arab, Meksiko, dan Polandia, Mulai 22 November

26 Oktober 2022, 01:24 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ini Daftar Nama Panwascam Kabupaten Probolinggo yang Terpilih di 24 Kecamatan Selamat Ya...!

Ini Daftar Nama Panwascam Kabupaten Probolinggo yang Terpilih di 24 Kecamatan Selamat Ya...!

26 Oktober 2022, 01:21 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 26 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menemukan Antusiasme Baru Untuk Pekerjaan Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 26 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menemukan Antusiasme Baru Untuk Pekerjaan Anda

26 Oktober 2022, 01:21 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LINK LIVE STREAMING RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid via TV SCTV? Saksikan UCL Liga Champions 22/23 Gratis

LINK LIVE STREAMING RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid via TV SCTV? Saksikan UCL Liga Champions 22/23 Gratis

26 Oktober 2022, 01:17 WIB

Bandung Raya

Jadwal Pertandingan Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 Grup B: Inggris, Iran, Amerika, dan Wales, Mulai 21 November 2022

Jadwal Pertandingan Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 Grup B: Inggris, Iran, Amerika, dan Wales, Mulai 21 November 2022

26 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB