Lirik Seeing Blind – Niall Horan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Seeing Blind – Niall Horan
I have seen, seen it all in paper dreams
Watched it all full on the screen
But never understood
I have heard, have heard you speak a million words
Now you're talking to me first
Never thought you would
Oh, my, my, you just took me by surprise
And I can't believe my eyes
Oh, I must be seeing blind
Oh no, my, you are too good to be all mine
Now I'm looking in your eyes
Oh, I must be seeing blind
I was young, my heart was always on the run
But you made lovin' fun
I never knew it could be, ey
I see you from a different point of view
Feel it's too good to be true
I found my missing piece
Oh, my, my, you just took me by surprise
And I can't believe my eyes
Oh, I must be seeing blind
Oh no, my, you are too good to be all mine
Now I'm looking in your eyes
Oh, I must be seeing blind
Oh, no
Oh, my, my
When I look into your eyes
It's a sight I can't describe
Oh, I must be seeing blind
Oh, my, my, you just took me by surprise
And I can't believe my eyes
Oh, I must be seeing blind
Oh no, my, you are too good to be all mine
Now I'm looking in your eyes
Oh, I must be seeing blind
Oh, I must be seeing blind
Credit :
Artis : Niall Horan
Songwriter : Ruth Anne Cunningham / Niall Horan / Matthew Smith Radosevich
Album : : Flicker
Dirilis : 2017
Genre : Pop
