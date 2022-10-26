Lirik Seeing Blind – Niall Horan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Seeing Blind – Niall Horan

I have seen, seen it all in paper dreams

Watched it all full on the screen

But never understood

I have heard, have heard you speak a million words

Now you're talking to me first

Never thought you would

Oh, my, my, you just took me by surprise

And I can't believe my eyes

Oh, I must be seeing blind

Oh no, my, you are too good to be all mine

Now I'm looking in your eyes

Oh, I must be seeing blind

I was young, my heart was always on the run

But you made lovin' fun

I never knew it could be, ey

I see you from a different point of view

Feel it's too good to be true

I found my missing piece

Oh, my, my, you just took me by surprise

And I can't believe my eyes

Oh, I must be seeing blind

Oh no, my, you are too good to be all mine

Now I'm looking in your eyes

Oh, I must be seeing blind

Oh, no

Oh, my, my

When I look into your eyes

It's a sight I can't describe

Oh, I must be seeing blind

Oh, my, my, you just took me by surprise

And I can't believe my eyes

Oh, I must be seeing blind

Oh no, my, you are too good to be all mine

Now I'm looking in your eyes

Oh, I must be seeing blind

Oh, I must be seeing blind

Credit :

Artis : Niall Horan

Songwriter : Ruth Anne Cunningham / Niall Horan / Matthew Smith Radosevich

Album : : Flicker

Dirilis : 2017

Genre : Pop