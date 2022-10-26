Lirik Lagu True Love - Yahya dan Fakta di Baliknya

True Love - Yahya

You were so good

I wish I could

Be together with you, and I

Want this in my life

I had a view

It felt so true

Do you live in a fantasy

Or living inside of me?

Oh, should I trust and follow my heart?

What would you do if it was you?

I keep sailing for true love

Keep waiting on your love

For too long I won’t let it go

Our names so clear on the sand

Building a castle of love

Promise this will be true love

We’re still a fool

Looking for attention

But as long I’m with you, no need

To find something new

Oh, should I trust and follow my heart?

What would you do if it was you?

I keep sailing for true love

Keep waiting on your love

For too long I won’t let it go

Our names so clear on the sand

Building a castle of love

Promise this will be true love