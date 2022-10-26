Lirik Lagu True Love - Yahya dan Fakta di Baliknya

You were so good
I wish I could
Be together with you, and I
Want this in my life
I had a view
It felt so true
Do you live in a fantasy
Or living inside of me?
Oh, should I trust and follow my heart?
What would you do if it was you?
I keep sailing for true love
Keep waiting on your love
For too long I won’t let it go
Our names so clear on the sand
Building a castle of love
Promise this will be true love
We’re still a fool
Looking for attention
But as long I’m with you, no need
To find something new
Oh, should I trust and follow my heart?
What would you do if it was you?
I keep sailing for true love
Keep waiting on your love
For too long I won’t let it go
Our names so clear on the sand
Building a castle of love
Promise this will be true love
