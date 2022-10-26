Lirik Lagu Anxious - Yahya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Anxious - Yahya

Let me know

When to let go

Before we burn down our home

Pushed into

Different phases

I don’t need your promises

I’m feeling broken anxious lately

Slept by my own on the couch

And a friend called me

You walked with him to watch a movie

How’d you feel is it the same like we used to be?

I’ll take all the pain you gave

I’m putting myself on the line, on the line

yeah

Chasing feelings I won’t have

I should’ve known you’re not the one, not the one

Tell me how

To let you go

Should I break

Heart that we’ve grown

The water kissing a flower it is happiest

The water running from my eyes

It is getting worst

I’m feeling broken anxious lately

Had no clue which way to go

With no company

While you and him drove ‘round the city

The ending of our story is

I’m fucking lonely

I’m fucking lonely

I’m fucking lonely

I’ll take all the pain you gave

I’m putting myself on the line, on the line

yeah

Chasing feelings I won’t have

I should’ve known you’re not the one, not the one

yeah