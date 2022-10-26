Lirik Lagu Anxious - Yahya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let me know
When to let go
Before we burn down our home
Pushed into
Different phases
I don’t need your promises
I’m feeling broken anxious lately
Slept by my own on the couch
And a friend called me
You walked with him to watch a movie
How’d you feel is it the same like we used to be?
I’ll take all the pain you gave
I’m putting myself on the line, on the line
yeah
Chasing feelings I won’t have
I should’ve known you’re not the one, not the one
Tell me how
To let you go
Should I break
Heart that we’ve grown
The water kissing a flower it is happiest
The water running from my eyes
It is getting worst
I’m feeling broken anxious lately
Had no clue which way to go
With no company
While you and him drove ‘round the city
The ending of our story is
I’m fucking lonely
I’m fucking lonely
I’m fucking lonely
I’ll take all the pain you gave
I’m putting myself on the line, on the line
yeah
Chasing feelings I won’t have
I should’ve known you’re not the one, not the one
yeah
