Lirik Lagu My Life – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu My Life – Imagine Dragons
Can I wish on a star for another life?
'Cause it feels like I'm all on my own tonight
And I find myself in pieces
There are pills on the table and a thought in my head
And I walk through the halls where I used to be led
My heart is filled with reasons
I'm tryin' to be somebody else
I'm findin' it hard to love myself
I've wanted to be somebody new
But that is impossible to do
I'm runnin' out of my mind
Is this really my life?
I'm runnin' out of time
Is this really my life? My life
I could run from it all but I'd only get lost
Oh, I've walked on the bridge that I shouldn't have crossed
And I find myself, a user
Oh, I wake every day with addictions to feed
They all call me a friend but I'll never be freed
From the face of a faithless future
I'm tryin' to be somebody else
I'm findin' it hard to love myself
I've wanted to be somebody new
But that is impossible to do
I'm runnin' out of my mind
Is this really my life?
I'm runnin' out of time
Is this really my life? My life
These years pass by and we're growin' older
And I think of you, all we've made it through
Some have passed away, some have moved on
But I'm still here today (I'm here today)
These years pass by and I'm growin' older
And I think of you, and all we've made it through
Some have passed away, there's no words to say
No second tries, is this my life?
And I think of you
