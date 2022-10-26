Lirik Lagu My Life – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu My Life – Imagine Dragons

Can I wish on a star for another life?

'Cause it feels like I'm all on my own tonight

And I find myself in pieces

There are pills on the table and a thought in my head

And I walk through the halls where I used to be led

My heart is filled with reasons

I'm tryin' to be somebody else

I'm findin' it hard to love myself

I've wanted to be somebody new

But that is impossible to do

I'm runnin' out of my mind

Is this really my life?

I'm runnin' out of time

Is this really my life? My life

I could run from it all but I'd only get lost

Oh, I've walked on the bridge that I shouldn't have crossed

And I find myself, a user

Oh, I wake every day with addictions to feed

They all call me a friend but I'll never be freed

From the face of a faithless future

I'm tryin' to be somebody else

I'm findin' it hard to love myself

I've wanted to be somebody new

But that is impossible to do

I'm runnin' out of my mind

Is this really my life?

I'm runnin' out of time

Is this really my life? My life

These years pass by and we're growin' older

And I think of you, all we've made it through

Some have passed away, some have moved on

But I'm still here today (I'm here today)

These years pass by and I'm growin' older

And I think of you, and all we've made it through

Some have passed away, there's no words to say

No second tries, is this my life?

And I think of you