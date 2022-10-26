Lirik Lagu Forever - Yahya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Forever - Yahya

Place I used to fall and drive away from my insanity

Call my friends I’m running out of time to find my history

Please don’t come back to leave me now

I wouldn’t be so fine

Take my hand again

Forever I’ll be there for you

There’s nothing in my head

Or my intention to hurt you

Take my hand

Forever, again again

You are my only lover

Drunk again I’m losing patience living in reality

Dancing on my own to our favorite song

I don’t know what it’s like anymore

Please don’t come back to leave me now

I wouldn’t be so fine

Take my hand again

Forever I’ll be there for you

There’s nothing in my head

Or my intention to hurt you

Take my hand

Forever, again again

You are my only lover

Remember the time when you said I love you

I would give in to hear that sound again, ooh

Higher than ever

I don’t deserve you tonight

Feeling more than just a friend

I’m faling love again

I’m faling love again

I’m faling love again