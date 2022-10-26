Lirik Lagu Forever - Yahya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Place I used to fall and drive away from my insanity
Call my friends I’m running out of time to find my history
Please don’t come back to leave me now
I wouldn’t be so fine
Take my hand again
Forever I’ll be there for you
There’s nothing in my head
Or my intention to hurt you
Take my hand
Forever, again again
You are my only lover
Drunk again I’m losing patience living in reality
Dancing on my own to our favorite song
I don’t know what it’s like anymore
Please don’t come back to leave me now
I wouldn’t be so fine
Take my hand again
Forever I’ll be there for you
There’s nothing in my head
Or my intention to hurt you
Take my hand
Forever, again again
You are my only lover
Remember the time when you said I love you
I would give in to hear that sound again, ooh
Higher than ever
I don’t deserve you tonight
Feeling more than just a friend
I’m faling love again
I’m faling love again
I’m faling love again
