Lirik The Beast - QoryGore dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Beast - QoryGore

Share who we are to the world!

I get a gift from born

Power intelligent love in one pack strong horn

P I L on consistency

Our brotherhood strong existency (damn meh)

Strike from nowhere on the net

Construct the rampage before you know internet

You born with drama (fake it)

Little boy why always snitch to your mama

Please boy, I was born long ago before dangdut music Rhoma Irama

Killing enemy with a big shotgun

Rising the star with real life logic, ay

People talk shit about me (why)

Your cum come on 1 2 3 (why)

I came with biggest army (why)

Cause number 1 integrity (rah)

Share who we are to the world of the broken

Loyalty royalty no bullshit

We born like this everybody put your peace

Share who we are to the world of the broken

Loyalty royalty no bullshit

We like the goods of money laundry

Share who we are to the world of the broken

Changes up

We can't live without any pain

Share who we are to the world of the broken

Rise up

Loneliness lost you on game man

Loyalty royalty no bullshit

We born like this everybody put your peace

Shut the fuck up for nonsense

Talk another crap talky talky like a rubbish, ay

Loyalty royalty no bullshit

We like the goods of money laundry

Thanks god to almighty lord, that he giving me the gold, ay