Lirik The Beast - QoryGore dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Beast - QoryGore
I get a gift from born
Power intelligent love in one pack strong horn
P I L on consistency
Our brotherhood strong existency (damn meh)
Strike from nowhere on the net
Construct the rampage before you know internet
You born with drama (fake it)
Little boy why always snitch to your mama
Please boy, I was born long ago before dangdut music Rhoma Irama
Killing enemy with a big shotgun
Rising the star with real life logic, ay
People talk shit about me (why)
Your cum come on 1 2 3 (why)
I came with biggest army (why)
Cause number 1 integrity (rah)
Share who we are to the world of the broken
Loyalty royalty no bullshit
We born like this everybody put your peace
Share who we are to the world of the broken
Loyalty royalty no bullshit
We like the goods of money laundry
Share who we are to the world of the broken
Changes up
We can't live without any pain
Share who we are to the world of the broken
Rise up
Loneliness lost you on game man
Loyalty royalty no bullshit
We born like this everybody put your peace
Shut the fuck up for nonsense
Talk another crap talky talky like a rubbish, ay
Loyalty royalty no bullshit
We like the goods of money laundry
Thanks god to almighty lord, that he giving me the gold, ay
