Lirik Lagu Party for One - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Party for One

If you didn't know that you were right for me

Then there's nothing I can say

Tried to call you out to spend some time to see

But somebody's in your way

Tried to let it go and say I'm over you

I'm not over you

But I'm trying

Party for one

If you don't care about me

I'll just dance for myself

Back on my beat

I'll be the one

If you don't care about me

Making love to myself

Back on my beat

You don't want my love

If you don't care about me

I'll just dance for myself

Back on my beat

Party for one

If you don't care about me

Making love to myself

Back on my beat

Ahh, ahh, ahh

Ahh, ahh, ahh

Ahh, ahh…

Once upon a time, I thought you wanted me

Was there no one else to kiss?

(No one else to kiss)

Was it all a dream I let myself believe?

I'm not over this

(I'm not over this)

But I'm trying

Party for one (hey)

If you don't care about me

I'll just dance for myself

Back on my beat

I'll be the one

If you don't care about me

(You don't care that I'm)

Making love to myself

Back on my beat