Lirik Lagu Party for One - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

If you didn't know that you were right for me
Then there's nothing I can say
Tried to call you out to spend some time to see
But somebody's in your way
Tried to let it go and say I'm over you
I'm not over you
But I'm trying
Party for one
If you don't care about me
I'll just dance for myself
Back on my beat
I'll be the one
If you don't care about me
Making love to myself
Back on my beat
You don't want my love
If you don't care about me
I'll just dance for myself
Back on my beat
Party for one
If you don't care about me
Making love to myself
Back on my beat
Ahh, ahh, ahh
Ahh, ahh, ahh
Ahh, ahh…
Once upon a time, I thought you wanted me
Was there no one else to kiss?
(No one else to kiss)
Was it all a dream I let myself believe?
I'm not over this
(I'm not over this)
But I'm trying
Party for one (hey)
If you don't care about me
I'll just dance for myself
Back on my beat
I'll be the one
If you don't care about me
(You don't care that I'm)
Making love to myself
Back on my beat
