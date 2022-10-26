Lirik Lagu Now That I Found You - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

26 Oktober 2022, 02:28 WIB
Carly Rae Jepsen.
Carly Rae Jepsen.

Lirik Lagu Now That I Found You

Waking up next to you, every morning
How did we get this far?
It came without a warning
And in the night time, you tell me your whole life
You and me get too real, but all I feel is alright

My heart's a secret, mmm
I think I'm coming alive, yeah
I think I'm coming alive with you
Tell me you'll keep it
I think I'm coming alive, yeah
I come alive with you

Don't give it up
Don't say it hurts
'Cause there's nothing like this feeling, baby
Now that I found you
I want it all
No, there's nothing like this feeling, baby
Now that I found you

Now that I found you

Now that I found you

Give me the words I want, baby, just say it
You know me way too well to keep it complicated
I don't wanna hide my love
I don't wanna waste it (I don't wanna waste it)
But I can't deny the moment when I taste it

My heart's a secret, mmm
I think I'm coming alive, yeah
I think I'm coming alive with you
Tell me you'll keep it
I think I'm coming alive, yeah
I come alive with you

Don't give it up (Don't give it up)
Don't say it hurts (Don't say it hurts)
'Cause there's nothing like this feeling, baby
Now that I found you
I want it all (I want it all)
No, there's nothing like this feeling, baby
Now that I found you

