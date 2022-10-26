Lirik Lagu Now That I Found You - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Now That I Found You

Waking up next to you, every morning

How did we get this far?

It came without a warning

And in the night time, you tell me your whole life

You and me get too real, but all I feel is alright

My heart's a secret, mmm

I think I'm coming alive, yeah

I think I'm coming alive with you

Tell me you'll keep it

I think I'm coming alive, yeah

I come alive with you

Don't give it up

Don't say it hurts

'Cause there's nothing like this feeling, baby

Now that I found you

I want it all

No, there's nothing like this feeling, baby

Now that I found you

Now that I found you

Now that I found you

Give me the words I want, baby, just say it

You know me way too well to keep it complicated

I don't wanna hide my love

I don't wanna waste it (I don't wanna waste it)

But I can't deny the moment when I taste it

My heart's a secret, mmm

I think I'm coming alive, yeah

I think I'm coming alive with you

Tell me you'll keep it

I think I'm coming alive, yeah

I come alive with you

Don't give it up (Don't give it up)

Don't say it hurts (Don't say it hurts)

'Cause there's nothing like this feeling, baby

Now that I found you

I want it all (I want it all)

No, there's nothing like this feeling, baby

Now that I found you