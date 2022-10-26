Lirik Lagu Cry for Me - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cry for Me
Oh, hey
Yeah, and you look so happy walking down the street
Don't you, baby? (Don't you, baby?)
Did you forget? You said that in this lifetime
You can never get over me
Are you over me? (Uh)
When I said I hope you're happy, didn't mean it
Never thought you'd be so good at moving on
When I'm lying wide awake, you're probably sleeping
And maybe what I'm thinking is wrong
I want you to cry for me, cry for me
Say you'd d-d-die for me, die for me
And if you can't, then baby, lie for me, lie for me (huh)
'Cause you haunt me when I'm dreamin'
And it's time you know the feeling
So cry for me
See that pretty life in pictures (ha)
See your lips erasing me (ooh)
You're so good to her, it's vicious
Yeah, she should be thanking me
Oh, who's gonna touch you like me?
Yeah, tell me, who?
Who can make you forget about me?
When I said I hope you're happy, didn't mean it
Never thought you'd be so good at moving on (on, on)
When I'm lying wide awake, you're probably sleeping (sleeping)
And maybe what I'm thinking is wrong
I want you to cry for me, cry for me
Say you'd d-d-die for me, die for me
And if you can't, then baby, lie for me, lie for me
'Cause you haunt me when I'm dreamin'
And it's time you know the feeling
So, baby, won't you cry for me, cry for me? (Cry)
Say you'd d-d-die for me, die for me (oh, won't you cry?)
And if you can't, then baby, lie for me, lie for me
'Cause you haunt me when I'm dreamin'
And it's time you know the feeling
So cry for me
Why won't you cry?
Tears in my eyes, yeah
And you're okay, you're okay
How can you be okay?
No, why won't you cry?
I want you to cry for me, cry for me (oh, yeah)
Say you'd d-d-die for me, die for me
And if you can't, then baby, lie for me, lie for me
'Cause you haunt me when I'm dreamin' (haunt me when I'm dreamin')
And it's time you know the feeling (and it's time you know the feeling)
So, baby, won't you cry for me, cry for me? (Cry now, yeah)
Say you'd d-d-die for me, die for me (cry now, yeah)
And if you can't, then baby, lie for me, lie for me
'Cause you haunt me when I'm dreamin'
And it's time you know the feeling (oh, baby)
So cry for me
Cry for me
