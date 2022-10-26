Lirik Lagu Cry for Me - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cry for Me

Oh, hey

Yeah, and you look so happy walking down the street

Don't you, baby? (Don't you, baby?)

Did you forget? You said that in this lifetime

You can never get over me

Are you over me? (Uh)

When I said I hope you're happy, didn't mean it

Never thought you'd be so good at moving on

When I'm lying wide awake, you're probably sleeping

And maybe what I'm thinking is wrong

I want you to cry for me, cry for me

Say you'd d-d-die for me, die for me

And if you can't, then baby, lie for me, lie for me (huh)

'Cause you haunt me when I'm dreamin'

And it's time you know the feeling

So cry for me

See that pretty life in pictures (ha)

See your lips erasing me (ooh)

You're so good to her, it's vicious

Yeah, she should be thanking me

Oh, who's gonna touch you like me?

Yeah, tell me, who?

Who can make you forget about me?

When I said I hope you're happy, didn't mean it

Never thought you'd be so good at moving on (on, on)

When I'm lying wide awake, you're probably sleeping (sleeping)

And maybe what I'm thinking is wrong

I want you to cry for me, cry for me

Say you'd d-d-die for me, die for me

And if you can't, then baby, lie for me, lie for me

'Cause you haunt me when I'm dreamin'

And it's time you know the feeling

So, baby, won't you cry for me, cry for me? (Cry)

Say you'd d-d-die for me, die for me (oh, won't you cry?)

And if you can't, then baby, lie for me, lie for me

'Cause you haunt me when I'm dreamin'

And it's time you know the feeling

So cry for me

Why won't you cry?

Tears in my eyes, yeah

And you're okay, you're okay

How can you be okay?

No, why won't you cry?

I want you to cry for me, cry for me (oh, yeah)

Say you'd d-d-die for me, die for me

And if you can't, then baby, lie for me, lie for me

'Cause you haunt me when I'm dreamin' (haunt me when I'm dreamin')

And it's time you know the feeling (and it's time you know the feeling)

So, baby, won't you cry for me, cry for me? (Cry now, yeah)

Say you'd d-d-die for me, die for me (cry now, yeah)

And if you can't, then baby, lie for me, lie for me

'Cause you haunt me when I'm dreamin'

And it's time you know the feeling (oh, baby)

So cry for me

Cry for me