Lirik Lagu Don’t Go Yet - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don’t Go Yet
Oh, my love, yeah, yeah
I'm in love, yeah
I replayed this moment for months
Alone in my head, waitin' for it to come
I wrote all your lines in the scripts in my mind
I'd hoped that you'd follow it for once
I imagined myself in satin, the room was platinum and gold, I'd
Dance and catch your eye, you'd be mesmerized, oh
We'd find a corner there, your hands on my hair
Finally, we're here, so why
Sayin' you got a flight, need an early night? No
Don't go yet
Oye, don't go yet, don't go yet
Oye, don't go yet, don't go yet
Oye, don't go yet, don't go yet
What you leavin' for when my night is yours?
Just a little more, don't go yet
Baby, don't go yet, 'cause I wore this dress for a lil' drama
And I bet
I bet that you think that you know, but you don't
Baby, come to mama
I get
I get what I want when I want and I get it how I wanna, wanna
And I want you baby, gotta get you, baby
We'd find a corner there, your hands in my hair
Finally, we're here, so why
Sayin' you got a flight, need an early night? No
Don't go yet
Oye, don't go yet, don't go yet
Oye, don't go yet, don't go yet (no, no)
Oye, don't go yet, don't go yet
What you leaving for when my night is yours?
Just a little more, don't go yet
¡Dámelo!
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la (don't go yet)
La-la-la-la-la-la-la (don't go yet), hey
