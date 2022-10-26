Lirik Lagu Don’t Go Yet - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don’t Go Yet

Oh, my love, yeah, yeah

I'm in love, yeah

I replayed this moment for months

Alone in my head, waitin' for it to come

I wrote all your lines in the scripts in my mind

I'd hoped that you'd follow it for once

I imagined myself in satin, the room was platinum and gold, I'd

Dance and catch your eye, you'd be mesmerized, oh

We'd find a corner there, your hands on my hair

Finally, we're here, so why

Sayin' you got a flight, need an early night? No

Don't go yet

Oye, don't go yet, don't go yet

Oye, don't go yet, don't go yet

Oye, don't go yet, don't go yet

What you leavin' for when my night is yours?

Just a little more, don't go yet

Baby, don't go yet, 'cause I wore this dress for a lil' drama

And I bet

I bet that you think that you know, but you don't

Baby, come to mama

I get

I get what I want when I want and I get it how I wanna, wanna

And I want you baby, gotta get you, baby

We'd find a corner there, your hands in my hair

Finally, we're here, so why

Sayin' you got a flight, need an early night? No

Don't go yet

Oye, don't go yet, don't go yet

Oye, don't go yet, don't go yet (no, no)

Oye, don't go yet, don't go yet

What you leaving for when my night is yours?

Just a little more, don't go yet

¡Dámelo!

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la (don't go yet)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (don't go yet), hey