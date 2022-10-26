Lirik Lagu Easy - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Easy

You tell me that I'm complicated

And that might be an understatement

Anything else? (Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)

You tell me that I'm indecisive

Fickle, but I try to hide it

Anything else? (Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)

You tell me that I overthink

'Til I ruin a good thing

Anything else? (Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)

You tell me that you'd rather fight

Than spend a single peaceful night

With somebody else (ha-ha-ha-ha)

You really, really know me

The future and the old me

All of the mazes and the madness in my mind

You really, really love me

You know me and you love me

And it's the kind of thing I always hoped I'd find (yeah)

Always thought I was hard to love

'Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy

Always thought I was hard to love

'Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy

Touch me 'til I find myself, in a feeling

Tell me with your hands that you're never leaving (no)

Always thought I was hard to love

'Til you made it seem so easy (seem so easy)

I never liked my crooked teeth

You tell me they're your favorite thing (mm-hmm)

Anything else? (Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)

The stretch marks all around my thighs

Kiss 'em 'til I change my mind

About everything else (ha-ha-ha-ha)

You really, really know me

The future and the old me

All of the mazes and the madness in my mind

You really, really love me

You know me and you love me (uh, huh)

And it's the kind of thing I always hoped I'd find

Always thought I was hard to love

'Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy (so easy, yeah)

Always thought I was hard to love (to love)

'Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy (so easy, yeah)

Touch me 'til I find myself, in a feeling (oh)

Tell me with your hands that you're never leaving (oh, never)

Always thought I was hard to love (to love)

'Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy (oh)

All I know is you, heal me when I'm broken

Heal me when I'm broken, oh

All I know is you, saved me and you know it

Saved me and you know it (saved me and you know it)

Always thought I was hard to love

'Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy (ah)

I always thought I was hard to love

'Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy ('til you made it, 'til you made it)

Touch me 'til I find myself, in a feeling (a feeling)

Tell me with your hands that you're never leaving (tell me with your hands that you're-)

Always thought I was hard to love

'Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy