Lirik Lagu In The Dark - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu In The Dark

Blank stares, faithless

Vampires at the same places

Shadows, traces

I know that you feel me

You're runnin', runnin', runnin', runnin'

Making the rounds with all your fake friends

Runnin', runnin' away from it

You can strip down without showing skin, yeah

I can see you're scared of your emotions

I can see you're hoping, you're not hopeless

So why can't you show me? Why can't you show me?

I can see you're looking for distractions

I can see you're tired of the acting

So why can't you show me?

Who are you in the dark? (I, I)

Show me the scary parts (I, I)

Who are you when it's 3 a.m. and you're all alone

And L.A. doesn't feel like home? (I, I, I)

Who are you in the dark?

Plus one, guest list

But you don't even know what her name is

Secrets, endless

I know that you feel me

You're runnin', runnin', runnin', runnin' (Oh)

Making the rounds with all your fake friends (Making)

Runnin', runnin' away from it (Away)

You can strip down without showing skin, now

I can see you're scared of your emotions

I can see you're hoping, you're not hopeless

So why can't you show me? Why can't you show me?

I can see you're looking for distractions

I can see you're tired of the acting

So why can't you show me?

Who are you in the dark? (I, I)

Show me the scary parts (I, I)

Who are you when it's 3 a.m. and you're all alone

And L.A. doesn't feel like home? (I, I, I)

Who are you in the dark?