Lirik Lagu In The Dark - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu In The Dark
Blank stares, faithless
Vampires at the same places
Shadows, traces
I know that you feel me
You're runnin', runnin', runnin', runnin'
Making the rounds with all your fake friends
Runnin', runnin' away from it
You can strip down without showing skin, yeah
I can see you're scared of your emotions
I can see you're hoping, you're not hopeless
So why can't you show me? Why can't you show me?
I can see you're looking for distractions
I can see you're tired of the acting
So why can't you show me?
Who are you in the dark? (I, I)
Show me the scary parts (I, I)
Who are you when it's 3 a.m. and you're all alone
And L.A. doesn't feel like home? (I, I, I)
Who are you in the dark?
Plus one, guest list
But you don't even know what her name is
Secrets, endless
I know that you feel me
You're runnin', runnin', runnin', runnin' (Oh)
Making the rounds with all your fake friends (Making)
Runnin', runnin' away from it (Away)
You can strip down without showing skin, now
I can see you're scared of your emotions
I can see you're hoping, you're not hopeless
So why can't you show me? Why can't you show me?
I can see you're looking for distractions
I can see you're tired of the acting
So why can't you show me?
Who are you in the dark? (I, I)
Show me the scary parts (I, I)
Who are you when it's 3 a.m. and you're all alone
And L.A. doesn't feel like home? (I, I, I)
Who are you in the dark?
Artikel Pilihan