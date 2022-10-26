Lirik Lagu In The Dark - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 26 Oktober 2022, 02:18 WIB
In The Dark - Camila Cabello.
In The Dark - Camila Cabello. //YouTube Camila Cabello

Lirik Lagu In The Dark

Blank stares, faithless
Vampires at the same places
Shadows, traces
I know that you feel me

You're runnin', runnin', runnin', runnin'
Making the rounds with all your fake friends
Runnin', runnin' away from it
You can strip down without showing skin, yeah

I can see you're scared of your emotions
I can see you're hoping, you're not hopeless
So why can't you show me? Why can't you show me?
I can see you're looking for distractions
I can see you're tired of the acting
So why can't you show me?

Who are you in the dark? (I, I)
Show me the scary parts (I, I)
Who are you when it's 3 a.m. and you're all alone
And L.A. doesn't feel like home? (I, I, I)
Who are you in the dark?

Plus one, guest list
But you don't even know what her name is
Secrets, endless
I know that you feel me

You're runnin', runnin', runnin', runnin' (Oh)
Making the rounds with all your fake friends (Making)
Runnin', runnin' away from it (Away)
You can strip down without showing skin, now

I can see you're scared of your emotions
I can see you're hoping, you're not hopeless
So why can't you show me? Why can't you show me?
I can see you're looking for distractions
I can see you're tired of the acting
So why can't you show me?

Who are you in the dark? (I, I)
Show me the scary parts (I, I)
Who are you when it's 3 a.m. and you're all alone
And L.A. doesn't feel like home? (I, I, I)
Who are you in the dark?

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Putus atau Terus – Judika dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Putus atau Terus – Judika dan Fakta di Baliknya

26 Oktober 2022, 01:26 WIB
Fosfen Music Festival 2022 Siap Gebrak Kota Bandung, Berikut Lineup Lengkapnya

Fosfen Music Festival 2022 Siap Gebrak Kota Bandung, Berikut Lineup Lengkapnya

25 Oktober 2022, 08:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Best Friend – Toy-Box dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Best Friend – Toy-Box dan Fakta di Baliknya

25 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 18:01 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 22:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 20:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB

Terpopuler

1

12 Gejala Tumor Otak Beserta Penyebabnya Menurut Medis, Simak Selengkapnya
2

Soroti Konser Tunggal Betrand Peto, Ruben Onsu Kenang Awal Karier Putra Asuhnya: Dulu, Onyo Masih Takut
3

Tanggapi Rumor Kembali ke Manchester United, Edwin van der Sar Masih Punya Pekerjaan Bersama Ajax Amsterdam
4

Pengakuan Antonio Conte, Situasi Tottenham Hotspur Buat Frustrasi
5

Eks Sekda Bengkulu Tengah Dituntut 1,2 Tahun atas Kasus Korupsi, Kuasa Hukum: Kami Merasa Kecewa
6

BPOM Akan Pidanakan Dua Perusahaan Farmasi Terindikasi Menggunakan EG dan DEG Sangat Tinggi dan Toxic
7

Menkes: di 26 Provinsi Indonesia Ada 245 Kasus Gagal Ginjal Akut
8

Barcelona Menang Telak, Camp Nou Jadi Benteng Blaugrana
9

Kenali Perbedaan Whiteheads dan Komedo Jenis Lain pada Kulit, Jangan Sampai Keliru
10

Jalankan Instruksi Kapolri soal Larangan Tilang Manual, Polda Metro Jaya Gunakan ETLE Mobile dan Statis

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 26 Oktober 2022: Sukses Tampaknya Datang dengan Mudah Kepada Anda sekarang

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 26 Oktober 2022: Sukses Tampaknya Datang dengan Mudah Kepada Anda sekarang

26 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Rabu 26 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Rabu 26 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

26 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Indo Bali News

Link Live Streaming RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid, Pekan ke 5 Liga Champions

Link Live Streaming RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid, Pekan ke 5 Liga Champions

26 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB

Utara Times

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Ini Link Live Streaming Borussia Dortmund vs Man City di Liga Champions 2022

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Ini Link Live Streaming Borussia Dortmund vs Man City di Liga Champions 2022

26 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi ANTV Rabu, 26 Oktober 2022 : Merah Putih Peristiwa, Naagin 3, Suami Pengganti

Jadwal Acara Televisi ANTV Rabu, 26 Oktober 2022 : Merah Putih Peristiwa, Naagin 3, Suami Pengganti

26 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Gitar I Know A Place, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

Chord Gitar I Know A Place, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

26 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Rabu 26 Oktober 2022: Pesta Kecil Dadakan

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Rabu 26 Oktober 2022: Pesta Kecil Dadakan

26 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Empat Wilayah Ini Hujan Sedang di Sulawesi Selatan Rabu, 26 Oktober 2022

Prakiraan Cuaca Empat Wilayah Ini Hujan Sedang di Sulawesi Selatan Rabu, 26 Oktober 2022

26 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Rabu 26 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Rabu 26 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

26 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE SCORE Leipzig vs Real Madrid Liga Champions Pukul 02.00 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online di Sini

LIVE SCORE Leipzig vs Real Madrid Liga Champions Pukul 02.00 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online di Sini

26 Oktober 2022, 01:59 WIB

Purwakarta News

Kalahkan RB Salzburg, Chelsea Amankan Satu Tiket Lolos 16 Besar Liga Champions 2022/2023

Kalahkan RB Salzburg, Chelsea Amankan Satu Tiket Lolos 16 Besar Liga Champions 2022/2023

26 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 26 Oktober 2022: Hari Ini Adalah Hari yang Penting Bagi Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 26 Oktober 2022: Hari Ini Adalah Hari yang Penting Bagi Anda

26 Oktober 2022, 01:56 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE SCORE Dortmund vs Manchaster City Liga Champions Pukul 02.00 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online di Sini

LIVE SCORE Dortmund vs Manchaster City Liga Champions Pukul 02.00 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online di Sini

26 Oktober 2022, 01:55 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Anies Baswedan Pamer Petinggi NasDem, Demokrat, dan PKS Kumpul di Rumahnya, AHY Dapat Terima Kasih

Anies Baswedan Pamer Petinggi NasDem, Demokrat, dan PKS Kumpul di Rumahnya, AHY Dapat Terima Kasih

26 Oktober 2022, 01:53 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

26 Oktober 2022, 01:50 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming Siaran Langsung Dortmund vs Man City di Liga Champions 2022

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming Siaran Langsung Dortmund vs Man City di Liga Champions 2022

26 Oktober 2022, 01:45 WIB

Seputar Lampung

SESAAT LAGI! Link Live Streaming Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan 26 Oktober 2022, Nonton Liga Champions di Sini

SESAAT LAGI! Link Live Streaming Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan 26 Oktober 2022, Nonton Liga Champions di Sini

26 Oktober 2022, 01:45 WIB

Bandung Raya

Jadwal Pertandingan Grup D Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Prancis Lolos Mudah dari Denmark, Tunisia, dan Australia?

Jadwal Pertandingan Grup D Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Prancis Lolos Mudah dari Denmark, Tunisia, dan Australia?

26 Oktober 2022, 01:41 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

26 Oktober 2022, 01:35 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Lagu Lawas 'Kasih' yang di Nyanyikan Ermy Kullit, Berikut Chord dan Liriknya

Lagu Lawas 'Kasih' yang di Nyanyikan Ermy Kullit, Berikut Chord dan Liriknya

26 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid di Liga Champions 2022

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid di Liga Champions 2022

26 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE PSG vs Maccabi Haifa Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE PSG vs Maccabi Haifa Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

26 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB

Bandung Raya

Jadwal Pertandingan Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 Grup C: Argentina, Arab, Meksiko, dan Polandia, Mulai 22 November

Jadwal Pertandingan Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 Grup C: Argentina, Arab, Meksiko, dan Polandia, Mulai 22 November

26 Oktober 2022, 01:24 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ini Daftar Nama Panwascam Kabupaten Probolinggo yang Terpilih di 24 Kecamatan Selamat Ya...!

Ini Daftar Nama Panwascam Kabupaten Probolinggo yang Terpilih di 24 Kecamatan Selamat Ya...!

26 Oktober 2022, 01:21 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 26 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menemukan Antusiasme Baru Untuk Pekerjaan Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 26 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menemukan Antusiasme Baru Untuk Pekerjaan Anda

26 Oktober 2022, 01:21 WIB