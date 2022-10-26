Lirik Lagu Into It - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ooh, I'm not a psychic
But I see myself all over you
Ooh, I'm sick on you, sick on you
But you're the medicine too
The gravity can't hold us, your hands are outer space
I can't make sense of nothing, and words just get in the way
This couch is getting smaller, but it's my favorite place
Don't even ask the question, you know what I'm gonna say
I'm into it
Whatever trouble that you're thinking, I could get into it
I see a king-sized bed in the corner, we should get into it
All of the things I wanna do to you is infinite
I mean, if you're into it, I'm into it
Ooh, I'm holding my, holding my breath
Until I'm turning blue (yeah, yeah)
Ooh, don't save me, don't save me, don't save me
I'll fall into you, fall into you
This couch is getting smaller, but it's my favorite place
Don't even ask the question, you know what I'm gonna say
I'm into it
Whatever trouble that you're thinking, I could get into it
I see a king-sized bed in the corner, we should get into it
All of the things I wanna do to you is infinite
I mean, if you're into it, I'm into it
I'm into it, I'm into it
Whatever trouble that you're thinking
I could get into it (I'm into it)
I see a king-sized bed in the corner
We should get into it (I'm into it)
Enough of the conversation, baby, let's get into it (I'm into it)
I mean, if you're into it, I'm into it
The gravity can't hold us, your hands are outer space
I can't make sense of nothing, oh
This couch is getting smaller, but it's my favorite place
Don't even ask the question, you know what I'm gonna say
I'm into it
Whatever trouble that you're thinking, I could get into it
I see a king-sized bed in the corner, we should get into it
All of the things I wanna do to you is infinite
I mean, if you're into it, I'm into it
I'm into it, oh na na, I'm into it
I'm into it, oh na na, I'm into it
I'm into it, oh na na, I'm into it
I'm into it
If you're into it, I'm into it
