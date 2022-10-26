Lirik Lagu Into It - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Into It

Ooh, I'm not a psychic

But I see myself all over you

Ooh, I'm sick on you, sick on you

But you're the medicine too

The gravity can't hold us, your hands are outer space

I can't make sense of nothing, and words just get in the way

This couch is getting smaller, but it's my favorite place

Don't even ask the question, you know what I'm gonna say

I'm into it

Whatever trouble that you're thinking, I could get into it

I see a king-sized bed in the corner, we should get into it

All of the things I wanna do to you is infinite

I mean, if you're into it, I'm into it

Ooh, I'm holding my, holding my breath

Until I'm turning blue (yeah, yeah)

Ooh, don't save me, don't save me, don't save me

I'll fall into you, fall into you

This couch is getting smaller, but it's my favorite place

Don't even ask the question, you know what I'm gonna say

I'm into it

Whatever trouble that you're thinking, I could get into it

I see a king-sized bed in the corner, we should get into it

All of the things I wanna do to you is infinite

I mean, if you're into it, I'm into it

I'm into it, I'm into it

Whatever trouble that you're thinking

I could get into it (I'm into it)

I see a king-sized bed in the corner

We should get into it (I'm into it)

Enough of the conversation, baby, let's get into it (I'm into it)

I mean, if you're into it, I'm into it

The gravity can't hold us, your hands are outer space

I can't make sense of nothing, oh

This couch is getting smaller, but it's my favorite place

Don't even ask the question, you know what I'm gonna say

I'm into it

Whatever trouble that you're thinking, I could get into it

I see a king-sized bed in the corner, we should get into it

All of the things I wanna do to you is infinite

I mean, if you're into it, I'm into it

I'm into it, oh na na, I'm into it

I'm into it, oh na na, I'm into it

I'm into it, oh na na, I'm into it

I'm into it

If you're into it, I'm into it