Lirik Lagu King of Amarillo – Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

King of Amarillo – Issues
Wrath to the industry
Get over yourself, they can see right through you
We are the future like no one ever knew you
Got the swag of a coward and the heart of a nemesis
If you don't like these lyrics then go listen to Genesis
Sega. We ain't playin' games, you took demise we'll take the fame
And I can't wait to say whatever, and I can't wait to shed some light
On every little thing you've broken, and get on with my life
And I can't wait to be whoever, and I can't wait to speak my mind
On every little thing you've broken, and get on with my life
I heard from your friends that you've been stricken with fear
Desperate for press in your pathetic career
Can't get out of debt since your sales took a dive
You can find out the hard way cowards never thrive
If you'd cut records like cocaine you could still have a f-cking name
Yeah I guess I took it too far and I know the truth hurts
But if you're scared b-tch go to church
If they let you into heaven then I'd rather go to hell
You think you're buying your way to the top
With all that bullsh-t that you sell
God's not naive like the fans you deceive.
Even the devil was an angel what the f-ck did he achieve?
Wrath to the industry, and everything it used to be
Credits
Artis: Issues
Album: Black Diamonds
Rilis: 2012
Genre: Metal, Rock
Penulis lagu: Tyler Carter, Tyler Acord, Josh Mark Manuel, Michael Ryan Bohn, Skyler Coleman Acord, Adrian Rebollo, Tom Denny
Fakta di Balik Lagu King of Amarillo - Issues
King of Amarillo merupakan trek kedua dalam EP Black Diamond. Lagu ini ditulis setelah Tyler Carter dan Michael Bohn, vokalis Issues, keluar dari band Woe, Is Me. Ketika mereka keluar dari band tersebut, situasinya cukup buruk.
Lagu ini menjadi semacam lagu balas dendam Tyler dan Michael terhadap anggota band Woe, Is Me. Tyler menjelaskan asal judul tersebut berasal dari pengalaman dia dan Michael ketika sedang tur bersama band tersebut.
