Lirik Lagu King of Amarillo – Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

King of Amarillo – Issues

Wrath to the industry

Get over yourself, they can see right through you

We are the future like no one ever knew you

Got the swag of a coward and the heart of a nemesis

If you don't like these lyrics then go listen to Genesis

Sega. We ain't playin' games, you took demise we'll take the fame

And I can't wait to say whatever, and I can't wait to shed some light

On every little thing you've broken, and get on with my life

And I can't wait to be whoever, and I can't wait to speak my mind

On every little thing you've broken, and get on with my life

I heard from your friends that you've been stricken with fear

Desperate for press in your pathetic career

Can't get out of debt since your sales took a dive

You can find out the hard way cowards never thrive

If you'd cut records like cocaine you could still have a f-cking name

Yeah I guess I took it too far and I know the truth hurts

But if you're scared b-tch go to church

If they let you into heaven then I'd rather go to hell

You think you're buying your way to the top

With all that bullsh-t that you sell

God's not naive like the fans you deceive.

Even the devil was an angel what the f-ck did he achieve?

Wrath to the industry, and everything it used to be

Credits

Artis: Issues

Album: Black Diamonds

Rilis: 2012

Genre: Metal, Rock

Penulis lagu: Tyler Carter, Tyler Acord, Josh Mark Manuel, Michael Ryan Bohn, Skyler Coleman Acord, Adrian Rebollo, Tom Denny

Fakta di Balik Lagu King of Amarillo - Issues

King of Amarillo merupakan trek kedua dalam EP Black Diamond. Lagu ini ditulis setelah Tyler Carter dan Michael Bohn, vokalis Issues, keluar dari band Woe, Is Me. Ketika mereka keluar dari band tersebut, situasinya cukup buruk.

Lagu ini menjadi semacam lagu balas dendam Tyler dan Michael terhadap anggota band Woe, Is Me. Tyler menjelaskan asal judul tersebut berasal dari pengalaman dia dan Michael ketika sedang tur bersama band tersebut.