Lirik Lagu Tonight I’m Getting Over You - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tonight I’m Getting Over You

I wanna smash your fears

And get drunken off your tears

Don't you share your smile with anyone else but me

I wanna touch your heart

I wanna crush it in my hands

Make you plead and cry

As you give up all the lies

We're not lovers

But more than friends

Put a flame to every single word you ever said

No more crying

To get me through

I'll keep dancing 'til the morning with somebody new

Tonight I'm getting over you

Tonight I'm getting over you

Tonight I'm getting over you

Tonight I'm getting over you

Over you

Over you

Stuck in a real bad dream

And man it feels so new to me

Should be in your arms

But I'm begging at your feet

It's been a real hard night

And I just hold my pillow tight

It won't love me back, no

It's not you and I

We're not lovers

But more than friends

Put a flame to every single word you ever said

No more crying

To get me through

I'll keep dancing 'til the morning with somebody new

Tonight I'm getting over you

Tonight I'm getting over you

Tonight I'm getting over you

Tonight I'm getting over you

Over you

Over you

Tonight I'm getting over you

Tonight I'm getting over you

Tonight I'm getting over you

Over you

Over you

We're not lovers

(Tonight I'm getting over you)

But more than friends

(Tonight I'm getting over you)

Put a flame to every single word you ever said

(Tonight I'm getting over you)