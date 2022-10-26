Lirik Lagu Tonight I’m Getting Over You - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tonight I’m Getting Over You
I wanna smash your fears
And get drunken off your tears
Don't you share your smile with anyone else but me
I wanna touch your heart
I wanna crush it in my hands
Make you plead and cry
As you give up all the lies
We're not lovers
But more than friends
Put a flame to every single word you ever said
No more crying
To get me through
I'll keep dancing 'til the morning with somebody new
Tonight I'm getting over you
Tonight I'm getting over you
Tonight I'm getting over you
Tonight I'm getting over you
Over you
Over you
Stuck in a real bad dream
And man it feels so new to me
Should be in your arms
But I'm begging at your feet
It's been a real hard night
And I just hold my pillow tight
It won't love me back, no
It's not you and I
We're not lovers
But more than friends
Put a flame to every single word you ever said
No more crying
To get me through
I'll keep dancing 'til the morning with somebody new
Tonight I'm getting over you
Tonight I'm getting over you
Tonight I'm getting over you
Tonight I'm getting over you
Over you
Over you
Tonight I'm getting over you
Tonight I'm getting over you
Tonight I'm getting over you
Over you
Over you
We're not lovers
(Tonight I'm getting over you)
But more than friends
(Tonight I'm getting over you)
Put a flame to every single word you ever said
(Tonight I'm getting over you)
