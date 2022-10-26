Lirik Lagu Curtain Call – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Curtain Call - VERIVERY
Umm woo woo
Call again tonight uh woo woo (hey!)
Jageun sunganmajeo
Neoreul deohae areumdawo
Tumyeonghi nal bichudeon nun yeah
Gyesok ppajyeodeureo
Deo moripago sipeo
Modeun ge wanbyeokan haru oh
Oh You and me, You and me, You and me (only you)
And Me and you, Me and you, Me and you
Oh oh ne soneul japgo geotgo
Neoreul ttara utgo
Every time I'm close to you
Mae sungani saeropdeon (neomuna nunbusyeotdeon)
Neoreul baraedajudeon
Haru kkeuteseo
Call again tonight
Beokchan nal bureun ne moksorie
One more kkumeun sijakdwae
Neoran mudae wie dasi hanbeon call me back
Oh oh oh oh, Oh You and me, You and me
Oh oh oh oh, And Me and you, Me and you
Oh oh oh oh, Oh You and me, You and me
Oh oh oh oh, And Me and you, Me and you
First date, kkume geurideon
Sungani irwojin geol
You got me crazy
Neoro chaeun world
It's like ping pong, ding dong
Ppajyeodeureo
Modeun ge good, wanbyeokan mood
Ijeul su eopge
