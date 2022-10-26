Lirik Lagu Curtain Call – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Curtain Call - VERIVERY

Umm woo woo

Call again tonight uh woo woo (hey!)

Jageun sunganmajeo

Neoreul deohae areumdawo

Tumyeonghi nal bichudeon nun yeah

Gyesok ppajyeodeureo

Deo moripago sipeo

Modeun ge wanbyeokan haru oh

Oh You and me, You and me, You and me (only you)

And Me and you, Me and you, Me and you

Oh oh ne soneul japgo geotgo

Neoreul ttara utgo

Every time I'm close to you

Mae sungani saeropdeon (neomuna nunbusyeotdeon)

Neoreul baraedajudeon

Haru kkeuteseo

Call again tonight

Beokchan nal bureun ne moksorie

One more kkumeun sijakdwae

Neoran mudae wie dasi hanbeon call me back

Oh oh oh oh, Oh You and me, You and me

Oh oh oh oh, And Me and you, Me and you

Oh oh oh oh, Oh You and me, You and me

Oh oh oh oh, And Me and you, Me and you

First date, kkume geurideon

Sungani irwojin geol

You got me crazy

Neoro chaeun world

It's like ping pong, ding dong

Ppajyeodeureo

Modeun ge good, wanbyeokan mood

Ijeul su eopge