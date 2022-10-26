Lirik Lagu Goodbye to a World – Porter Robinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Goodbye to a World – Porter Robinson
Thank you, I'll say goodbye soon
Though its the end of the world,
Don't blame yourself now
And if its true,
I will surround you and give life to a world
That's our own
Thank you, I'll say goodbye now
Though its the end of the world,
Don't blame yourself
And if its true,
I will surround you and give life to a world
That's our own
Thank you, I'll say goodbye soon
Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself now
And if its true,
I will surround you and give life to a world
That's our own
Thank you, I'll say goodbye now
Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself
And if its true,
I will surround you and give life to a world
That's our own
Credit
Penyanyi: Porter Robinson
Tahun rilis: 2014
Album: Worlds
Label: Astralwerks, Virgin EMI
