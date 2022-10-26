Lirik Lagu Goodbye to a World – Porter Robinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Goodbye to a World – Porter Robinson

Thank you, I'll say goodbye soon

Though its the end of the world,

Don't blame yourself now

And if its true,

I will surround you and give life to a world

That's our own

Thank you, I'll say goodbye now

Though its the end of the world,

Don't blame yourself

And if its true,

I will surround you and give life to a world

That's our own

Thank you, I'll say goodbye soon

Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself now

And if its true,

I will surround you and give life to a world

That's our own

Thank you, I'll say goodbye now

Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself

And if its true,

I will surround you and give life to a world

That's our own

Credit

Penyanyi: Porter Robinson

Tahun rilis: 2014

Album: Worlds

Label: Astralwerks, Virgin EMI