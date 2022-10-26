Lirik Lagu She Loves Control - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cold, 'cause she has been here before
She doesn't cry anymore, no looking back
No, she doesn't go to the bar
Too many lovers she scarred
And they want her back
She loves control, she wants it her way
And there's no way she'll ever stay unless you give it up
She loves control, she wants it her way
And all it takes is just one taste, you wanna give it up
Bold, you know she lives for the thrill
You know she lusts for the kill
So they won't come back
No, no, no, no, no, no, no
Don't, don't you try taming the storm
Don't say you haven't been warned
'Cause she won't like that, like that
'Cause she loves control, she wants it her way
And there's no way she'll ever stay unless you give it up
She loves control, she wants it her way
And all it takes is just one taste, you wanna give it up
She loves control
She loves control
Say what you want
But the way she kills you, makes you feel alive
And you know that it feels right
She loves control, she wants it her way
And there's no way she'll ever stay unless you give it up
She loves control, she wants it her way
And all it takes is just one taste, you wanna give it up
She loves control
She loves, she loves
She loves, she loves
You know that she loves it, she can't live without it, no
Control, hey
Artikel Pilihan