Lirik Lagu She Loves Control - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She Loves Control

Cold, 'cause she has been here before

She doesn't cry anymore, no looking back

No, she doesn't go to the bar

Too many lovers she scarred

And they want her back

She loves control, she wants it her way

And there's no way she'll ever stay unless you give it up

She loves control, she wants it her way

And all it takes is just one taste, you wanna give it up

Bold, you know she lives for the thrill

You know she lusts for the kill

So they won't come back

No, no, no, no, no, no, no

Don't, don't you try taming the storm

Don't say you haven't been warned

'Cause she won't like that, like that

'Cause she loves control, she wants it her way

And there's no way she'll ever stay unless you give it up

She loves control, she wants it her way

And all it takes is just one taste, you wanna give it up

She loves control

She loves control

Say what you want

But the way she kills you, makes you feel alive

And you know that it feels right

She loves control, she wants it her way

And there's no way she'll ever stay unless you give it up

She loves control, she wants it her way

And all it takes is just one taste, you wanna give it up

She loves control

She loves, she loves

She loves, she loves

You know that she loves it, she can't live without it, no

Control, hey