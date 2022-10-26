Lirik Lagu Never Lose Your Flames – Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

Never Lose Your Flames – Issues
Riddle me this, I gotta figure it out
Are they laughing at me
Because I'm prone to fear and doubt?
Am I messed up, am I loud?
Well, eat my dust, that's all I am, a speck out in the crowd
I'm trying to clean up the mess I made
But the towel I used to soak up my worry, it just went up in flames
You see, I got a conscience like gasoline
I could siphon sh-t out, f-ck it and leave
But I fuel the fire with everything they said
It's stuck in my mind, you're better off dead
If you got the keys, then start the car and (Go)
Drive as far as you can
If you got the blood, then you got the heart to (Hey)
Give yourself a chance
Seems like we've been so scarred
Some people call it art
I hope you make peace with your pain
And never lose your flames
You call yourself a doctor, you swear you got the cure
Prescribe yourself with medication when you're feeling insecure
I know the world is dark, but you've got the light
Even sitting in the closet chilling with the skeletons you fight
I guess you found the meaning of giving up on me
I'm not the person that you thought I was
I broke the ice, I revealed the scandal
But the water's deeper than you're able to handle
Oh, that's probably why you hit me twice
Said, "No son of mine, get out of my life"
It's my fault, it's what I deserve
I needed a blessing, but I got a curse
If you got the keys, then start the car and (Go)
Drive as far as you can
If you got the blood, then you got the heart to (Hey)
Give yourself a chance
Seems like we've been so scarred
Some people call it art
I hope you make peace with your pain
And never lose your flames
Misunderstood, I'm misunderstood
I will live to my fullest because I owned my name the best I could
Misunderstood, we are all misunderstood
Everybody own your name I wish you would, I wish you would
If you got the keys, then start the car and
Drive as far as you can
If you got the blood, then you got the heart to (Hey)
Give yourself a chance
Seems like we've been so scarred
Some people call it art
I hope you make peace with your pain
And never lose your flames
Seems like we've been so scarred
Some people call it art
I hope you make peace with your pain
And never lose your flames
