Lirik Lagu Never Lose Your Flames – Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

Never Lose Your Flames – Issues

Riddle me this, I gotta figure it out

Are they laughing at me

Because I'm prone to fear and doubt?

Am I messed up, am I loud?

Well, eat my dust, that's all I am, a speck out in the crowd

I'm trying to clean up the mess I made

But the towel I used to soak up my worry, it just went up in flames

You see, I got a conscience like gasoline

I could siphon sh-t out, f-ck it and leave

But I fuel the fire with everything they said

It's stuck in my mind, you're better off dead

If you got the keys, then start the car and (Go)

Drive as far as you can

If you got the blood, then you got the heart to (Hey)

Give yourself a chance

Seems like we've been so scarred

Some people call it art

I hope you make peace with your pain

And never lose your flames

You call yourself a doctor, you swear you got the cure

Prescribe yourself with medication when you're feeling insecure

I know the world is dark, but you've got the light

Even sitting in the closet chilling with the skeletons you fight

I guess you found the meaning of giving up on me

I'm not the person that you thought I was

I broke the ice, I revealed the scandal

But the water's deeper than you're able to handle

Oh, that's probably why you hit me twice

Said, "No son of mine, get out of my life"

It's my fault, it's what I deserve

I needed a blessing, but I got a curse

If you got the keys, then start the car and (Go)

Drive as far as you can

If you got the blood, then you got the heart to (Hey)

Give yourself a chance

Seems like we've been so scarred

Some people call it art

I hope you make peace with your pain

And never lose your flames

Misunderstood, I'm misunderstood

I will live to my fullest because I owned my name the best I could

Misunderstood, we are all misunderstood

Everybody own your name I wish you would, I wish you would

If you got the keys, then start the car and

Drive as far as you can

If you got the blood, then you got the heart to (Hey)

Give yourself a chance

Seems like we've been so scarred

Some people call it art

I hope you make peace with your pain

And never lose your flames

Seems like we've been so scarred

Some people call it art

I hope you make peace with your pain

And never lose your flames