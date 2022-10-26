Lirik Lagu Shameless - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shameless

Don't speak, no, don't try

It's been a secret for the longest time

Don't run (oh), no, don't hide

Been running from it for the longest time

So many mornings, I woke up confused

In my dreams, I do anything I want to you

My emotions are naked, they're taking me out of my mind

Right now, I'm shameless

Screamin' my lungs out for ya

Not afraid to face it

I need you more than I want to

Need you more than I want to

Show me you're shameless

Write it on my neck, why don't ya?

And I won't erase it

I need you more than I want to

I need you more than I want to

No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now

No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now

No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now

No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now

So we're there, now it's real

Now that you have me, do you want me still?

My kisses are history, they go back a long time, uh

And I'm tired of loving somebody that's not mine, no

So many mornings I woke up confused

In my dreams, I do anything I want to you

My emotions are naked, they're taking me out of my mind (mind)

Right now, I'm shameless

Screamin' my lungs out for ya

Not afraid to face it

I need you more than I want to

Need you more than I want to

Show me you're shameless

Write it on my neck, why don't ya?

And I won't erase it

I need you more than I want to

I need you more than I want to

No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now

No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now

No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now

No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now