Lirik Lagu Shameless - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don't speak, no, don't try
It's been a secret for the longest time
Don't run (oh), no, don't hide
Been running from it for the longest time
So many mornings, I woke up confused
In my dreams, I do anything I want to you
My emotions are naked, they're taking me out of my mind
Right now, I'm shameless
Screamin' my lungs out for ya
Not afraid to face it
I need you more than I want to
Need you more than I want to
Show me you're shameless
Write it on my neck, why don't ya?
And I won't erase it
I need you more than I want to
I need you more than I want to
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
So we're there, now it's real
Now that you have me, do you want me still?
My kisses are history, they go back a long time, uh
And I'm tired of loving somebody that's not mine, no
So many mornings I woke up confused
In my dreams, I do anything I want to you
My emotions are naked, they're taking me out of my mind (mind)
Right now, I'm shameless
Screamin' my lungs out for ya
Not afraid to face it
I need you more than I want to
Need you more than I want to
Show me you're shameless
Write it on my neck, why don't ya?
And I won't erase it
I need you more than I want to
I need you more than I want to
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
