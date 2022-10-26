Lirik Lagu Everything Goes On – Porter Robinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everything Goes On – Porter Robinson

Don't try to make yourself remember, darling

Don't look for me, I'm just a story you've been told

So let's pretend a little longer

'Cause when we're gone

Everything goes on

Well, you were staring at the window

And I said, "I wanna take you to the sea"

And when I'm better, we'll do everything

I gotta stop making promises I can't keep

But if I was gone tomorrow, won't the waves crash on?

Is it selfish that I'm happy as we pass the setting sun?

Someday I'll be overcast, but you won't have to cry

'Cause we'll do the grieving while I'm by your side

I said

Don't try to make yourself remember, darling

Don't look for me, I'm just a story you've been told

So let's pretend a little longer

'Cause when we're gone

Everything goes on

And I'm so scared of getting used to this

All the vines that keep you tethered in your room

Someday both of us are leaving here

But for now, I'll just bring to the sea to you, ooh

When you meet me in the daylight like we did before

Then I felt you on my shoulder, and you weren't suffering anymore

You said, "I'm sorry that you worry, but don't apologize"

I told you to forget me, but you stayed by my side

When I said

Don't try to make yourself remember, darling

Don't look for me, I'm just a story you've been told

So let's pretend a little longer

And when we're gone, ah

Everything goes on

Credit

Penyanyi: Porter Robinson feat Madeon