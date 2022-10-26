Lirik Lagu Everything Goes On – Porter Robinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everything Goes On – Porter Robinson
Don't try to make yourself remember, darling
Don't look for me, I'm just a story you've been told
So let's pretend a little longer
'Cause when we're gone
Everything goes on
Well, you were staring at the window
And I said, "I wanna take you to the sea"
And when I'm better, we'll do everything
I gotta stop making promises I can't keep
But if I was gone tomorrow, won't the waves crash on?
Is it selfish that I'm happy as we pass the setting sun?
Someday I'll be overcast, but you won't have to cry
'Cause we'll do the grieving while I'm by your side
I said
Don't try to make yourself remember, darling
Don't look for me, I'm just a story you've been told
So let's pretend a little longer
'Cause when we're gone
Everything goes on
And I'm so scared of getting used to this
All the vines that keep you tethered in your room
Someday both of us are leaving here
But for now, I'll just bring to the sea to you, ooh
When you meet me in the daylight like we did before
Then I felt you on my shoulder, and you weren't suffering anymore
You said, "I'm sorry that you worry, but don't apologize"
I told you to forget me, but you stayed by my side
When I said
Don't try to make yourself remember, darling
Don't look for me, I'm just a story you've been told
So let's pretend a little longer
And when we're gone, ah
Everything goes on
Credit
Penyanyi: Porter Robinson feat Madeon
