Lirik Lagu Home Soon – Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 26 Oktober 2022, 00:35 WIB
MV Home Soon - Issues.
MV Home Soon - Issues. /YouTube/Issues

Home Soon – Issues

You've grown irrational
I'm too selfish to let myself flourish
Stuck at the bottom, yeah
But I'm fine with where my whole world is

I'd like to think that my body's out there somewhere
Alive and breathing
But my soul is a race and you envy the pace
Of this life I'm leading

Be a little stronger in your mind
You can hold the weight of time, oh woah

I try making it easy on you
What more can I say or do?
You only see half of what's there
Just hold on, you know me better, better

Highway love's gonna mess me up (Alright, alright)
Nights like these when I need your touch (Alright, alright)
Kicking it high in the back of my bus (Alright, alright)
Thinking 'bout you, while you're thinking 'bout trust
I'll be home soon

Throwing names and drawing lines
Impossible when you mix your jealousy with mine
I'm on the phone and you're hating me
There's a million bottles and I'm trying to free
My head of all this chaos
There's a hook but you don't let me off, no

You don't take my word for an answer
It's hard to choose from the life I live
And the one I love either way I'll lose
I know you're gonna use this against me
I'm stuck with the burden, you're stuck with the envy

Be a little stronger in your mind
You can hold the weight of time (Oh)
And if I'm holding you back let me know
What's complicated should be so simple

I try making it easy on you
What more can I say or do?
You only see half of what's there
Just hold on, you know me better, better

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

