Lirik Lagu Home Soon – Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

Home Soon – Issues

You've grown irrational

I'm too selfish to let myself flourish

Stuck at the bottom, yeah

But I'm fine with where my whole world is

I'd like to think that my body's out there somewhere

Alive and breathing

But my soul is a race and you envy the pace

Of this life I'm leading

Be a little stronger in your mind

You can hold the weight of time, oh woah

I try making it easy on you

What more can I say or do?

You only see half of what's there

Just hold on, you know me better, better

Highway love's gonna mess me up (Alright, alright)

Nights like these when I need your touch (Alright, alright)

Kicking it high in the back of my bus (Alright, alright)

Thinking 'bout you, while you're thinking 'bout trust

I'll be home soon

Throwing names and drawing lines

Impossible when you mix your jealousy with mine

I'm on the phone and you're hating me

There's a million bottles and I'm trying to free

My head of all this chaos

There's a hook but you don't let me off, no

You don't take my word for an answer

It's hard to choose from the life I live

And the one I love either way I'll lose

I know you're gonna use this against me

I'm stuck with the burden, you're stuck with the envy

Be a little stronger in your mind

You can hold the weight of time (Oh)

And if I'm holding you back let me know

What's complicated should be so simple

I try making it easy on you

What more can I say or do?

You only see half of what's there

Just hold on, you know me better, better