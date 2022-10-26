Lirik Lagu Tapping Out – Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tapping Out - Issues

All this bullsh-t got me in a headlock

With the blame and the names that you call me

And when you know you're wrong, then you're sorry

B-tch, I had a long day, back up off me

You get to spitting all up in my face

'Bout to say some sh-t that we just can't erase

My heart is moving at a fast pace, hey, yeah

And now the gloves off, I'm against the ropes

I wanna break it off, but then I choke, ooh, yeah

Someone call the referee

Take the pressure off of me

And now you're popping off with the low blows

(Tried to make it one last round, but)

So I'm tapping out now, tapping out now

Suffocating, can I get out?

All this drama breaking me down

So I'm tapping out now, tapping out now

Weight is getting heavy, ooh

Tried to make it one last round, but I'm tapping out now, oh

I thought we had a deal:

We would start over

Put it all in the past, getting older

But you're taking all these shots at me, I warned ya

I'm tired of this pressure on my shoulders

And now the gloves off, I'm against the ropes

I wanna break it off, but then I choke, ooh, yeah

Someone call the referee

Take the pressure off of me, yeah

And now you're popping off with the low blows

(Tried to make it one last round, but)

So I'm tapping out now, tapping out now

Suffocating, can I get out?

All this drama breaking me down

So I'm tapping out now, tapping out now

Weight is getting heavy, ooh

Tried to make it one last round, but I'm tapping out now

I trusted you, if only I could see

Wishing for your love was so foolish of me

Acting like you're somebody I don't know

And now you're somebody I don't know

Can you say you tried, truly?

I trusted you, how f-cking foolish of me

So I'm tapping out now, tapping out now

Suffocating, can I get out?

All this drama breaking me down

So I'm tapping out now, tapping out now

Weight is getting heavy, ooh

Tried to make it one last round, but I'm tapping out now, ooh

