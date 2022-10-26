Lirik Lagu Tapping Out – Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

26 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB
Tapping Out - Issues

All this bullsh-t got me in a headlock
With the blame and the names that you call me
And when you know you're wrong, then you're sorry
B-tch, I had a long day, back up off me
You get to spitting all up in my face
'Bout to say some sh-t that we just can't erase
My heart is moving at a fast pace, hey, yeah
And now the gloves off, I'm against the ropes
I wanna break it off, but then I choke, ooh, yeah

Someone call the referee
Take the pressure off of me
And now you're popping off with the low blows
(Tried to make it one last round, but)

So I'm tapping out now, tapping out now
Suffocating, can I get out?
All this drama breaking me down
So I'm tapping out now, tapping out now
Weight is getting heavy, ooh
Tried to make it one last round, but I'm tapping out now, oh

I thought we had a deal:
We would start over
Put it all in the past, getting older
But you're taking all these shots at me, I warned ya
I'm tired of this pressure on my shoulders
And now the gloves off, I'm against the ropes
I wanna break it off, but then I choke, ooh, yeah

Someone call the referee
Take the pressure off of me, yeah
And now you're popping off with the low blows
(Tried to make it one last round, but)

So I'm tapping out now, tapping out now
Suffocating, can I get out?
All this drama breaking me down
So I'm tapping out now, tapping out now
Weight is getting heavy, ooh
Tried to make it one last round, but I'm tapping out now

I trusted you, if only I could see
Wishing for your love was so foolish of me
Acting like you're somebody I don't know
And now you're somebody I don't know
Can you say you tried, truly?
I trusted you, how f-cking foolish of me

So I'm tapping out now, tapping out now
Suffocating, can I get out?
All this drama breaking me down
So I'm tapping out now, tapping out now
Weight is getting heavy, ooh
Tried to make it one last round, but I'm tapping out now, ooh

Credits

