Lirik Lagu Drink About It – Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

Drink About It – Issues
I feel it every time you make me wait
I hear it every time your phone vibrates
Drown in my cup, chasing the hurt
Down on my luck, I'm on the verge
Blood on your cuffs, I got the key
But you'd rather lie to me
Oh, oh, why you do that?
There's a million other things that you're good at
Singing, "oh, oh," 'fore I spill it
I'll let your brain run wild for a minute
I see it even through these dark red eyes, yeah
Believe it you know I knew this whole damn time
Drown in my cup, chasing the hurt
Down on my luck, I'm on the verge
Blood on your cuffs, I got the key
But you'd rather lie to me, yeah
Oh, oh, why you do that?
There's a million other things that you're good at
Singing, "oh, oh," 'fore I spill it
I'll let your brain run wild for a minute
Oh, oh, why you do that?
There's a million other things that you're good at
Singing, "oh, oh," 'fore I spill it
I'll let your brain run wild for a minute
I'mma sweat you out, sweat you out (sweat it out)
How many times do I let you become all I drink about?
I'mma sweat you out, sweat you out (sweat it out)
How many times do I let you become all I drink about?
Oh, oh, why you do that?
There's a million other things that you're good at
Singing, "oh, oh," 'fore I spill it
I'll let your brain run wild for a minute
Oh, oh, why you do that?
There's a million other things that you're good at
Singing, "oh, oh," 'fore I spill it
I'll let your brain run wild for a minute
Oh, yeah, yeah
Oh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
