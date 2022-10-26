Lirik Lagu Drink About It – Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

Drink About It – Issues

I feel it every time you make me wait

I hear it every time your phone vibrates

Drown in my cup, chasing the hurt

Down on my luck, I'm on the verge

Blood on your cuffs, I got the key

But you'd rather lie to me

Oh, oh, why you do that?

There's a million other things that you're good at

Singing, "oh, oh," 'fore I spill it

I'll let your brain run wild for a minute

I see it even through these dark red eyes, yeah

Believe it you know I knew this whole damn time

Drown in my cup, chasing the hurt

Down on my luck, I'm on the verge

Blood on your cuffs, I got the key

But you'd rather lie to me, yeah

Oh, oh, why you do that?

There's a million other things that you're good at

Singing, "oh, oh," 'fore I spill it

I'll let your brain run wild for a minute

Oh, oh, why you do that?

There's a million other things that you're good at

Singing, "oh, oh," 'fore I spill it

I'll let your brain run wild for a minute

I'mma sweat you out, sweat you out (sweat it out)

How many times do I let you become all I drink about?

I'mma sweat you out, sweat you out (sweat it out)

How many times do I let you become all I drink about?

Oh, oh, why you do that?

There's a million other things that you're good at

Singing, "oh, oh," 'fore I spill it

I'll let your brain run wild for a minute

Oh, oh, why you do that?

There's a million other things that you're good at

Singing, "oh, oh," 'fore I spill it

I'll let your brain run wild for a minute

Oh, yeah, yeah

Oh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh