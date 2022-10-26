Lirik Lagu Living Proof - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
26 Oktober 2022, 02:08 WIB
Living Proof - Camila Cabello.
Living Proof - Camila Cabello.

Lirik Lagu Living Proof

Ooh

Tell me something, but say it with your hands slow
When you touch me, paint me like a Van Gogh
I wanna study every inch of you
'Til you trust me to make the angels come through

Like a choir singing, "Hallelujah"
When my body's crashin' right into ya
When we align, ooh yeah
Do you feel me?
Can you feel me?
'Cause I can't breathe

Where did you come from, baby?
And were you sent to save me? Ooh
There's God in every move, ooh
And you're the living proof (oh)
The way your hands can't shake me
Soft to the touch like baby, ooh
There's God in every move, ooh
And you're the living proof (oh)

Countin' freckles, as they run down your spine
Show your demons, and I might show you mine
One at a time, yeah, yeah
What are you hidin'? What a design, yeah, yeah
I wanna dive in, what a divine moment
Can you feel me? Can you feel me? (Oh)
'Cause I can't breathe

Where did you come from, baby?
And were you sent to save me? Ooh
There's God in every move, ooh
And you're the living proof (oh)
The way your hands can't shake me
Soft to the touch like baby, ooh
There's God in every move, ooh
And you're the living proof (oh)

Like a choir singing, "Hallelujah"
Ooh yeah, choir singing, "Hallelujah"
Like a choir singing, "Hallelujah"
Hallelujah, hallelujah
Choir singing, "Hallelujah"
Body's crashin' right into you, oh
Do you feel me? Can you feel me?
'Cause I can't breathe

Where did you come from, baby?
And were you sent to save me? Ooh
There's God in every move, ooh
And you're the living proof (oh)
The way your hands can't shake me
Soft to the touch like baby, ooh
There's God in every move, ooh
And you're the living proof (oh)

Editor: Nopsi Marga

