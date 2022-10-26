Lirik Lagu Living Proof - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Living Proof

Ooh

Tell me something, but say it with your hands slow

When you touch me, paint me like a Van Gogh

I wanna study every inch of you

'Til you trust me to make the angels come through

Like a choir singing, "Hallelujah"

When my body's crashin' right into ya

When we align, ooh yeah

Do you feel me?

Can you feel me?

'Cause I can't breathe

Where did you come from, baby?

And were you sent to save me? Ooh

There's God in every move, ooh

And you're the living proof (oh)

The way your hands can't shake me

Soft to the touch like baby, ooh

There's God in every move, ooh

And you're the living proof (oh)

Countin' freckles, as they run down your spine

Show your demons, and I might show you mine

One at a time, yeah, yeah

What are you hidin'? What a design, yeah, yeah

I wanna dive in, what a divine moment

Can you feel me? Can you feel me? (Oh)

'Cause I can't breathe

Where did you come from, baby?

And were you sent to save me? Ooh

There's God in every move, ooh

And you're the living proof (oh)

The way your hands can't shake me

Soft to the touch like baby, ooh

There's God in every move, ooh

And you're the living proof (oh)

Like a choir singing, "Hallelujah"

Ooh yeah, choir singing, "Hallelujah"

Like a choir singing, "Hallelujah"

Hallelujah, hallelujah

Choir singing, "Hallelujah"

Body's crashin' right into you, oh

Do you feel me? Can you feel me?

'Cause I can't breathe

Where did you come from, baby?

And were you sent to save me? Ooh

There's God in every move, ooh

And you're the living proof (oh)

The way your hands can't shake me

Soft to the touch like baby, ooh

There's God in every move, ooh

And you're the living proof (oh)