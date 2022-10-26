Lirik Lagu Savior – Iggy Azalea ft. Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Savior – Iggy Azalea ft. Quavo

Been around the world and I, I, I

I can't find my baby

Things gettin' crazy

Losin' my patience

Why you keep me waitin'?

Goin' through the phases

Got me walkin' out the house all done up

Just in case I see your face and you decide to run up

Yea I'm in a different place, I need someone to hold on to

I been sendin' up a prayer hope the call gets through

'Cause my heart beats for you only

I wonder if you even know me

Countin' down every moment

That I wait for ya, I wait for ya

I wonder if you even notice

Lately I've been feelin' hopeless

Easy to lose focus, but I'll wait for ya

I've been looking for a savior

I've been looking for a savior

I've been looking for a hero in my corner

I've been looking for a savior

A savior, to save me

I feel like God playin' tricks on me, got a fix on me

Feel the weight of the world like I got a brick on me

Had a dance with the devil and he got a grip on me

I'm just tryna get to heaven, hope you got a ticket for me, huh

If I'm Lois Lane, where's my Superman?

I need you faster than a bullet or a speedin' train

And when you find your way to me then I won't need a thing

And I can't wait until the day that we can meet again

'Cause my heart beats for you only

I wonder if you even know me

Countin' down every moment

That I wait for ya, I wait for ya

I wonder if you even notice

Lately I've been feelin' hopeless

Easy to lose focus, but I'll wait for ya

I've been looking for a savior

I've been looking for a savior

I've been looking for a hero in my corner

I've been looking for a savior

A savior, to save me

Saving my love for you, saving my love for you

Saving it, saving it all for you

Saving it all for you, all for you

Saving my love for you, saving my love for you

Saving it, saving it all for you, saving it all for you

I've been looking for a savior

I've been looking for a savior

I've been looking for a hero in my corner

I've been looking for a savior

A savior, to save me

