Lirik Lagu Savior – Iggy Azalea ft. Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Savior – Iggy Azalea ft. Quavo
Been around the world and I, I, I
I can't find my baby
Things gettin' crazy
Losin' my patience
Why you keep me waitin'?
Goin' through the phases
Got me walkin' out the house all done up
Just in case I see your face and you decide to run up
Yea I'm in a different place, I need someone to hold on to
I been sendin' up a prayer hope the call gets through
'Cause my heart beats for you only
I wonder if you even know me
Countin' down every moment
That I wait for ya, I wait for ya
I wonder if you even notice
Lately I've been feelin' hopeless
Easy to lose focus, but I'll wait for ya
I've been looking for a savior
I've been looking for a savior
I've been looking for a hero in my corner
I've been looking for a savior
A savior, to save me
I feel like God playin' tricks on me, got a fix on me
Feel the weight of the world like I got a brick on me
Had a dance with the devil and he got a grip on me
I'm just tryna get to heaven, hope you got a ticket for me, huh
If I'm Lois Lane, where's my Superman?
I need you faster than a bullet or a speedin' train
And when you find your way to me then I won't need a thing
And I can't wait until the day that we can meet again
'Cause my heart beats for you only
I wonder if you even know me
Countin' down every moment
That I wait for ya, I wait for ya
I wonder if you even notice
Lately I've been feelin' hopeless
Easy to lose focus, but I'll wait for ya
I've been looking for a savior
I've been looking for a savior
I've been looking for a hero in my corner
I've been looking for a savior
A savior, to save me
Saving my love for you, saving my love for you
Saving it, saving it all for you
Saving it all for you, all for you
Saving my love for you, saving my love for you
Saving it, saving it all for you, saving it all for you
I've been looking for a savior
I've been looking for a savior
I've been looking for a hero in my corner
I've been looking for a savior
A savior, to save me
