Lirik Lagu Family Ties - Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 26 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB
Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties /YouTube/Baby Keem

Lirik Lagu Family Ties - Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar

Jump in that (huh, huh) summon that bit*h
Jump in that (huh, huh) jump in that fire (huh)
Jump in that bit*h, hittin' that fire
Jump in that whip, thumbin' that bit*h
Cum in that bit*h (ho), drummin' that (huh, huh)
Drummin' that bit*h

Choppa doin' circles, it's a Bird, Bird
Take him to the party, he's a nerd (pop out)
I seen niggas hittin' corners in the motherfu*kin' 'burbs, huh (pop out)
Done politickin' with the competition, what's the word? (Yeah)
Put that on my mama, nigga, eight in the process
Nigga tryna tippy-toe through the progress
Tongue-tied when the truth is an object
What's the pros and the cons of this next check?

Wasn't nobody 'round, I was independent
In the '90s, sittin' bum with the windows tinted
Heard a bum got a strap in the party
Who the fu*k let this- in the party?
Beat 'em up, beat 'em up, beat 'em up, beat 'em up
I was seein' double in the projects
Mad at myself when I put it to the side
Mama had to cater for the coupe
That we rode after school on the way to Popeyes
And niggas wanna play both sides
It's a red dot, don't get on the wrong red eye
It's a headshot, Damien Kane, woo them guys
Fu*k around and bury two of them guys
I'm OD in Paris, I'm OD in France
I thought that I told you, I need the advance
Put down your IG and look through my lens
A million to grandma, who did I offend?
The girl of your dreams to me is a fan
I netted ten million and did a lil' dance
I'm fu*kin' the world, I unzip my pants
My uncle G told me that I had a chance
So then I popped out and did it again
And did it again, and did it again
I cannot respect them, where did he begin?
Advice from the council, let nobody in
Been swervin' through rumors, avoidin' the trends
And duckin' the hoes, I'm duckin' the loonies that come with the shows
I'm grateful to Man-Man, he opened up doors
A bunk on the tour bus to come and compose
I reach to the stars on my tippy toes
This greatest success where most niggas fold
I tell you my past, that shit don't get old
But how could you ask, like I don't be writin' my raps
These critics got everyone tapped
You gotta relax, the city where nobody sleep
Just tap in and ask where I'm at, ho

Smoking on your top five tonight, tonight
Yeah, I'm smokin' on your, what's her name, tonight, tonight
Smokin' on you, shores, ain't two-nine, yeah, two

I am the omega, pgLang, Rollie gang, SIE
Don't you address me unless it's with four letters
I thought you'd known better
I been duckin' the pandemic, I been- social gimmicks
I been duckin' the overnight activists, yeah
I'm not a trending topic, I'm a-
"Hold on, y'all niggas playin' with me, man"

I am the omega, pgLang, Rollie gang, SIE
Don't you address me unless it's with four letters
Bit*h, I thought you'd known better
I been duckin' the pandemic, I been duckin' the social gimmicks
I been duckin' the overnight activists, yeah
I'm not a trending topic, I'm a prophet
I answer to Metatron and Gabriel
Bit*h, looking for a better me
I am a legacy, I come from the seventy
The Al Green offspring, guns and the melody
The big shot, wrist on cryotherapy
Soon as I press that button
Nigga better get right like the ambulance's comin'
Us two on a light, Keem been through nothin'
Dave Free, got at least one B in the oven
I'm trippin', I'm juggin', my mental is amazing, brother
Pop off, only on occasions, brother
Rich nigga, mama know I made it, brother
Go figure, never caught cases, brother
Face it, brother, gracious brother
New flows comin', be patient, brother
Show my ass and take y'all to class
I can multitask like Megan, brother
2021, I ain't takin' no prisoner
Last year, y'all fu*ked up all the listener
Who went platinum? I call that a visitor
Who the fu*k backin' them? All been falsified
The fact means this a vaccine, and the game need me to survive
The Elohim, the rebirth
Before you get to the Father, you gotta holla at me first, bit*h
Smokin' on top fives
Motherfu*k that album, fu*k that single
Burn that hard drive (burn that shit)
Ain't nobody safe when I come up killin'
Everybody that's outside (who you with?)
Yeah, Kanye changed his life
But me, I'm still an old school Gemini (lil' bit*h)
Let me jump in this bit*h

Let me jump in this bit*h
Two phones, but I only bring one in this bit*h
One daughter, but they all my sons in this bit*h
No hoes, ain't shit gettin' done in this bit*h
I'm scary, I got a gun in this bit*h
Smokin' on top fives
Stop playin', I'm that guy
Number two DMing my bit*h
That's cool, I don't ask why

Credit

Artis : Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

