Lirik Lagu Family Ties - Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Family Ties - Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar

Jump in that (huh, huh) summon that bit*h

Jump in that (huh, huh) jump in that fire (huh)

Jump in that bit*h, hittin' that fire

Jump in that whip, thumbin' that bit*h

Cum in that bit*h (ho), drummin' that (huh, huh)

Drummin' that bit*h

Choppa doin' circles, it's a Bird, Bird

Take him to the party, he's a nerd (pop out)

I seen niggas hittin' corners in the motherfu*kin' 'burbs, huh (pop out)

Done politickin' with the competition, what's the word? (Yeah)

Put that on my mama, nigga, eight in the process

Nigga tryna tippy-toe through the progress

Tongue-tied when the truth is an object

What's the pros and the cons of this next check?

Wasn't nobody 'round, I was independent

In the '90s, sittin' bum with the windows tinted

Heard a bum got a strap in the party

Who the fu*k let this- in the party?

Beat 'em up, beat 'em up, beat 'em up, beat 'em up

I was seein' double in the projects

Mad at myself when I put it to the side

Mama had to cater for the coupe

That we rode after school on the way to Popeyes

And niggas wanna play both sides

It's a red dot, don't get on the wrong red eye

It's a headshot, Damien Kane, woo them guys

Fu*k around and bury two of them guys

I'm OD in Paris, I'm OD in France

I thought that I told you, I need the advance

Put down your IG and look through my lens

A million to grandma, who did I offend?

The girl of your dreams to me is a fan

I netted ten million and did a lil' dance

I'm fu*kin' the world, I unzip my pants

My uncle G told me that I had a chance

So then I popped out and did it again

And did it again, and did it again

I cannot respect them, where did he begin?

Advice from the council, let nobody in

Been swervin' through rumors, avoidin' the trends

And duckin' the hoes, I'm duckin' the loonies that come with the shows

I'm grateful to Man-Man, he opened up doors

A bunk on the tour bus to come and compose

I reach to the stars on my tippy toes

This greatest success where most niggas fold

I tell you my past, that shit don't get old

But how could you ask, like I don't be writin' my raps

These critics got everyone tapped

You gotta relax, the city where nobody sleep

Just tap in and ask where I'm at, ho

Smoking on your top five tonight, tonight

Yeah, I'm smokin' on your, what's her name, tonight, tonight

Smokin' on you, shores, ain't two-nine, yeah, two

I am the omega, pgLang, Rollie gang, SIE

Don't you address me unless it's with four letters

I thought you'd known better

I been duckin' the pandemic, I been- social gimmicks

I been duckin' the overnight activists, yeah

I'm not a trending topic, I'm a-

"Hold on, y'all niggas playin' with me, man"

I am the omega, pgLang, Rollie gang, SIE

Don't you address me unless it's with four letters

Bit*h, I thought you'd known better

I been duckin' the pandemic, I been duckin' the social gimmicks

I been duckin' the overnight activists, yeah

I'm not a trending topic, I'm a prophet

I answer to Metatron and Gabriel

Bit*h, looking for a better me

I am a legacy, I come from the seventy

The Al Green offspring, guns and the melody

The big shot, wrist on cryotherapy

Soon as I press that button

Nigga better get right like the ambulance's comin'

Us two on a light, Keem been through nothin'

Dave Free, got at least one B in the oven

I'm trippin', I'm juggin', my mental is amazing, brother

Pop off, only on occasions, brother

Rich nigga, mama know I made it, brother

Go figure, never caught cases, brother

Face it, brother, gracious brother

New flows comin', be patient, brother

Show my ass and take y'all to class

I can multitask like Megan, brother

2021, I ain't takin' no prisoner

Last year, y'all fu*ked up all the listener

Who went platinum? I call that a visitor

Who the fu*k backin' them? All been falsified

The fact means this a vaccine, and the game need me to survive

The Elohim, the rebirth

Before you get to the Father, you gotta holla at me first, bit*h

Smokin' on top fives

Motherfu*k that album, fu*k that single

Burn that hard drive (burn that shit)

Ain't nobody safe when I come up killin'

Everybody that's outside (who you with?)

Yeah, Kanye changed his life

But me, I'm still an old school Gemini (lil' bit*h)

Let me jump in this bit*h

Let me jump in this bit*h

Two phones, but I only bring one in this bit*h

One daughter, but they all my sons in this bit*h

No hoes, ain't shit gettin' done in this bit*h

I'm scary, I got a gun in this bit*h

Smokin' on top fives

Stop playin', I'm that guy

Number two DMing my bit*h

That's cool, I don't ask why

Credit

Artis : Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar