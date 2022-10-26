Lirik Lagu Swear It Again - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

I wanna know

Who ever told you I was letting go

The only joy that I have ever known

Girl, they were lying

Just look around

And all of the people that we used to know

Have just given up, they wanna let it go

But we're still trying

So you should know this love we share was never made to die

I'm glad we're on this one-way street just you and I

Just you and I

I'm never gonna say goodbye

'Cause I never wanna see you cry

I swore to you my love would remain

And I swear it all over again and I

I'm never gonna treat you bad

'Cause I never wanna see you sad

I swore to share your joy and your pain

And I swear it all over again

All over again

Some people say

That everything has got its place in time

Even the day must give way to the night

But I'm not buying

'Cause in your eyes

I see a love that burns eternally

And if you see how beautiful you are to me

You'll know I'm not lying

Sure there'll be times we wanna say goodbye but even if we try

There are some things in this life won't be denied

Won't be denied

I'm never gonna say goodbye

'Cause I never wanna see you cry

I swore to you my love would remain

And I swear it all over again and I

I'm never gonna treat you bad

'Cause I never wanna see you sad

I swore to share your joy and your pain

And I swear it all over again

The more I know of you is the more I know I love you

And the more that I'm sure I want you forever and ever more

And the more that you love me, the more that I know

Oh that I'm never gonna let you go

Gotta let you know that I

I'm never gonna say goodbye (I'm never gonna say goodbye)

'Cause I never wanna see you cry (Never wanna see you cry)

I swore to you my love would remain

And I swear it all over again and I (Swear it all over again and I)

I'm never gonna treat you bad (Never gonna treat you bad)

'Cause I never wanna see you sad (Never wanna see you sad)

I swore to share your joy and your pain (oh no, oh no)

And I swear it all over again