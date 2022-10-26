Lirik Lagu Shelter – Porter Robinson feat Madeon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shelter – Porter Robinson feat Madeon
I could never find the right way to tell you
Have you noticed I've been gone?
'Cause I left behind the home that you made me
But I will carry it along
And it's a long way forward, so trust in me
I'll give them shelter, like you've done for me
And I know, I'm not alone, you'll be watching over us
Until you're gone
When I'm older, I'll be silent beside you
I know words won't be enough
And they won't need to know the names or our faces
But they will carry on for us
And it's a long way forward, so trust in me
I'll give them shelter, like you've done for me
And I know, I'm not alone, you'll be watching over us
Until you're gone
Oh it's a long way forward, trust in me
I'll give them shelter, like you've done for me
And I know, I'm not alone, you'll be watching over us
Until
Credit
Penyanyi: Porter Robinson feat Madeon
Tahun rilis: 2016
Single: Shelter
Artikel Pilihan