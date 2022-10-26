Lirik Lagu Shelter – Porter Robinson feat Madeon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shelter – Porter Robinson feat Madeon

I could never find the right way to tell you

Have you noticed I've been gone?

'Cause I left behind the home that you made me

But I will carry it along

And it's a long way forward, so trust in me

I'll give them shelter, like you've done for me

And I know, I'm not alone, you'll be watching over us

Until you're gone

When I'm older, I'll be silent beside you

I know words won't be enough

And they won't need to know the names or our faces

But they will carry on for us

And it's a long way forward, so trust in me

I'll give them shelter, like you've done for me

And I know, I'm not alone, you'll be watching over us

Until you're gone

Oh it's a long way forward, trust in me

I'll give them shelter, like you've done for me

And I know, I'm not alone, you'll be watching over us

Until

Credit

Penyanyi: Porter Robinson feat Madeon

Tahun rilis: 2016

Single: Shelter