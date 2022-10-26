Lirik Lagu Cry Your Heart Out – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Cry Your Heart Out – Adele
Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face
When you're in doubt, go at your own pace
Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face
When you're in doubt, go at your own pace
When I walk in a room, I'm invisible
I feel like a ghost
All my friends keep on tellin' me that
This feeling won't last, mm
I can't get no relief, I'm so tired of myself
I swear I'm dead in the eyes
I have nothin' to feel no more, I can't even cry
When will I begin to feel like me again?
I'm hanging by a thread
My skin's paper thin, I can't stop wavering
I've never been more scared
Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face
When you're in doubt, go at your own pace
Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face
When you're in doubt, go at your own pace
When I wake up, I'm afraid of the idea
Of facin' the day
I would rather stay home on my own
Drink it all away
Please stop callin' me, it's exhausting
There's really nothin' left to say
I created this storm, it's only fair I have to sit in its rain
When will I begin to feel like me again?
I'm hanging by a thread
My skin's paper thin, I can't stop wavering
I've never been more scared
Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face
When you're in doubt, go at your own pace
Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face
When you're in doubt, go at your own pace
All love is devout, no feeling is a waste
But keep it to yourself now, before it's too late
In the end it's just you, stop drowning in wait
Your love is useless without it
Cry your heart out (cry, yeah), it'll clean your face
When you're in doubt, go at your own pace
