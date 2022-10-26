Lirik Lagu Cry Your Heart Out – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Cry Your Heart Out – Adele

Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face

When you're in doubt, go at your own pace

Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face

When you're in doubt, go at your own pace

When I walk in a room, I'm invisible

I feel like a ghost

All my friends keep on tellin' me that

This feeling won't last, mm

I can't get no relief, I'm so tired of myself

I swear I'm dead in the eyes

I have nothin' to feel no more, I can't even cry

When will I begin to feel like me again?

I'm hanging by a thread

My skin's paper thin, I can't stop wavering

I've never been more scared

Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face

When you're in doubt, go at your own pace

Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face

When you're in doubt, go at your own pace

When I wake up, I'm afraid of the idea

Of facin' the day

I would rather stay home on my own

Drink it all away

Please stop callin' me, it's exhausting

There's really nothin' left to say

I created this storm, it's only fair I have to sit in its rain

When will I begin to feel like me again?

I'm hanging by a thread

My skin's paper thin, I can't stop wavering

I've never been more scared

Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face

When you're in doubt, go at your own pace

Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face

When you're in doubt, go at your own pace

All love is devout, no feeling is a waste

But keep it to yourself now, before it's too late

In the end it's just you, stop drowning in wait

Your love is useless without it

Cry your heart out (cry, yeah), it'll clean your face

When you're in doubt, go at your own pace