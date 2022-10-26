Lirik Lagu We Are the Love We Give – Imaginary Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu We Are the Love We Give – Imaginary Future

The cable car begins to move

You grab the bar, I look at you

We are learning how to see each other through

This is not some one-way mirror

Looking out at the world we're in

We are the love, we are the love we give

We are the love, we are the love we give

The sun will fall, the moon will rise

I promise you I'll say goodnight

Now we do the same thing every time

This is not some one-way mirror

Looking out at the world we're in

We are the love, we are the love we give

I'm starting to see it clearer

We belong to those who live

We are the love, we are the love we give

We are the love, we are the love we give

This is not some one-way mirror

Looking out at the world we're in

We are the love, we are the love we give

I'm starting to see it clearer

We belong to those who live

We are the love, we are the love we give

We are the love, we are the love we give

We are the love, we are the love we give

We are the love, we are the love we give