Lirik Lagu We Are the Love We Give – Imaginary Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu We Are the Love We Give – Imaginary Future
The cable car begins to move
You grab the bar, I look at you
We are learning how to see each other through
This is not some one-way mirror
Looking out at the world we're in
We are the love, we are the love we give
We are the love, we are the love we give
The sun will fall, the moon will rise
I promise you I'll say goodnight
Now we do the same thing every time
This is not some one-way mirror
Looking out at the world we're in
We are the love, we are the love we give
I'm starting to see it clearer
We belong to those who live
We are the love, we are the love we give
We are the love, we are the love we give
This is not some one-way mirror
Looking out at the world we're in
We are the love, we are the love we give
I'm starting to see it clearer
We belong to those who live
We are the love, we are the love we give
We are the love, we are the love we give
We are the love, we are the love we give
We are the love, we are the love we give
