Lirik Lagu Long Road Home – Imaginary Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

Long Road Home – Imaginary Future

It's like you fell in the palm with my hand

A golden apple from a generous tree

And I was the fortunate man

I chose the right day to walk under your leaves

I look back at our letters

And the days when we were young

We feel like different people in those lines

But it's only gotten better, we've only just begun

I'm constantly in awe of what I find

I believe in us

I believe we're on a long road

I believe in us

I'll be there wherever you go

When we jumped from a plane in the sky

I was thinking about the mountains below

And how you've always wanted to fly

To see the world through the eyes of a sparrow

I believe in us

I believe we're on a long road

I believe in us

I'll be there wherever you go

I believe in us

I believe we're on a long road

I believe in us

I'll be there wherever you go

We'll keep the fire burning

We'll see the stars at night

I'll be the one you lean on

I'll never leave your side

I believe in us

I believe we're on a long road