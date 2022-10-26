Lirik Lagu Long Road Home – Imaginary Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Long Road Home – Imaginary Future
It's like you fell in the palm with my hand
A golden apple from a generous tree
And I was the fortunate man
I chose the right day to walk under your leaves
I look back at our letters
And the days when we were young
We feel like different people in those lines
But it's only gotten better, we've only just begun
I'm constantly in awe of what I find
I believe in us
I believe we're on a long road
I believe in us
I'll be there wherever you go
When we jumped from a plane in the sky
I was thinking about the mountains below
And how you've always wanted to fly
To see the world through the eyes of a sparrow
I believe in us
I believe we're on a long road
I believe in us
I'll be there wherever you go
I believe in us
I believe we're on a long road
I believe in us
I'll be there wherever you go
We'll keep the fire burning
We'll see the stars at night
I'll be the one you lean on
I'll never leave your side
I believe in us
I believe we're on a long road
