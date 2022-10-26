Lirik Lagu Orange Soda - Baby Keem dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Orange Soda - Baby Keem

Bitch, sit on my face, I attack that

Choose up, lil' junt, I'm finna pack him

When it comes to my bitch, I'm straight active

Dirtball in the coupe smokin' cat piss

Lil' bitch, shut the fuck up

Tell your best friend, shut the fuck up, ayy

Lil' bitch, shut the fuck up

Tell your best friend, shut the fuck up, ayy

You know I love it when you talk dirty

Messy, you my orange soda shorty

You act like a lil' me, I wanna fuck you

You the type to kill me, I won't touch you

You want me drop a band on some cute shoes

You want me be the man you can vent to

You let me beat it up, you let me practice

Now I'm finna lay you on the mattress

Bitch, sit on my face, I attack that (Yeah)

Choose up, lil' junt, I'm finna pack him

When it comes to my bitch, I'm straight active

Dirtball in the coupe smokin' cat piss

Lil' bitch, shut the fuck up

Tell your best friend, shut the fuck up, ayy

Lil' bitch, shut the fuck up

Tell your best friend, shut the fuck up, ayy (Ayy, pull up, ayy)

My lil' baby lowkey a flexer

Six figs on the whip, that's a price tag

Lil' best friend bitch tried to press me

I'm that underground nigga with the check though

I hate a bitch that I can't impress

When you come see the crib, you better die, hoe

Young nigga sneakin' in through your side door

Baby Keem not a wave, I'm a vibe, hoe

Seven fig nigga with the big drip on me (Yeah)

Post on your block with your wish list on me

Bitch, sit on my face, I attack that

Choose up, lil' junt, I'm finna pack him

When it comes to my bitch, I'm straight active

Dirtball in the coupe smokin' cat piss