Lirik Lagu Orange Soda - Baby Keem dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Orange Soda - Baby Keem
Bitch, sit on my face, I attack that
Choose up, lil' junt, I'm finna pack him
When it comes to my bitch, I'm straight active
Dirtball in the coupe smokin' cat piss
Lil' bitch, shut the fuck up
Tell your best friend, shut the fuck up, ayy
Lil' bitch, shut the fuck up
Tell your best friend, shut the fuck up, ayy
You know I love it when you talk dirty
Messy, you my orange soda shorty
You act like a lil' me, I wanna fuck you
You the type to kill me, I won't touch you
You want me drop a band on some cute shoes
You want me be the man you can vent to
You let me beat it up, you let me practice
Now I'm finna lay you on the mattress
Bitch, sit on my face, I attack that (Yeah)
Choose up, lil' junt, I'm finna pack him
When it comes to my bitch, I'm straight active
Dirtball in the coupe smokin' cat piss
Lil' bitch, shut the fuck up
Tell your best friend, shut the fuck up, ayy
Lil' bitch, shut the fuck up
Tell your best friend, shut the fuck up, ayy (Ayy, pull up, ayy)
My lil' baby lowkey a flexer
Six figs on the whip, that's a price tag
Lil' best friend bitch tried to press me
I'm that underground nigga with the check though
I hate a bitch that I can't impress
When you come see the crib, you better die, hoe
Young nigga sneakin' in through your side door
Baby Keem not a wave, I'm a vibe, hoe
Seven fig nigga with the big drip on me (Yeah)
Post on your block with your wish list on me
Bitch, sit on my face, I attack that
Choose up, lil' junt, I'm finna pack him
When it comes to my bitch, I'm straight active
Dirtball in the coupe smokin' cat piss
