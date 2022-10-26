Lirik Lagu Memories - Conan Gray dan Fakta di Baliknya

One, two
It's been a couple months
That's just about enough time
For me to stop crying when I look at all the pictures
Now I kinda smile, I haven't felt that in a while
It's late, I hear the door
Bell ringing and it's pouring
I open up that door, see your brown eyes at the entrance
You just wanna talk and
I can't turn away a wet dog
But please don't ruin this for me
Please don't make it harder than it already is
I'm trying to get over this
I wish that you would stay in my memories
But you show up today, just to ruin things
I wanna put you in the past 'cause I'm traumatized
But you're not letting me do that, 'cause tonight
You're all drunk in my kitchen, curled in the fetal position
Too busy playing the victim to be listening to me when I say
"I wish that you would stay in my memories"
In my memories, stay in my memories
Now I can't say goodbye if you stay here the whole night
You see, it's hard to find an end to something that you keep beginning
Over and over again
I promise that the ending always stays the same
So there's no good reason in make believing that we could ever exist again
I can't be your friend, can't be your lover
Can't be the reason we hold back each other from falling in love
With somebody other than me
I wish that you would stay in my memories
But you show up today, just to ruin things
I wanna put you in the past 'cause I'm traumatized
But you're not letting me do that, 'cause tonight
You're all drunk in my kitchen, curled in the fetal position
Too busy playing the victim to be listening to me when I say
"I wish that you would stay in my memories"
In my memories, stay in my memories
Since you came
I guess I'll let you stay
For as long as it takes
To grab your books and your coat
And that one good cologne
That you bought when we were fighting
'Cause it's still on my clothes, everything that I own
And it makes me feel like dying
I was barely just surviving
