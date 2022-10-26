Lirik Lagu Memories - Conan Gray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Memories

One, two

It's been a couple months

That's just about enough time

For me to stop crying when I look at all the pictures

Now I kinda smile, I haven't felt that in a while

It's late, I hear the door

Bell ringing and it's pouring

I open up that door, see your brown eyes at the entrance

You just wanna talk and

I can't turn away a wet dog

But please don't ruin this for me

Please don't make it harder than it already is

I'm trying to get over this

I wish that you would stay in my memories

But you show up today, just to ruin things

I wanna put you in the past 'cause I'm traumatized

But you're not letting me do that, 'cause tonight

You're all drunk in my kitchen, curled in the fetal position

Too busy playing the victim to be listening to me when I say

"I wish that you would stay in my memories"

In my memories, stay in my memories

Now I can't say goodbye if you stay here the whole night

You see, it's hard to find an end to something that you keep beginning

Over and over again

I promise that the ending always stays the same

So there's no good reason in make believing that we could ever exist again

I can't be your friend, can't be your lover

Can't be the reason we hold back each other from falling in love

With somebody other than me

I wish that you would stay in my memories

But you show up today, just to ruin things

I wanna put you in the past 'cause I'm traumatized

But you're not letting me do that, 'cause tonight

You're all drunk in my kitchen, curled in the fetal position

Too busy playing the victim to be listening to me when I say

"I wish that you would stay in my memories"

In my memories, stay in my memories

Since you came

I guess I'll let you stay

For as long as it takes

To grab your books and your coat

And that one good cologne

That you bought when we were fighting

'Cause it's still on my clothes, everything that I own

And it makes me feel like dying

I was barely just surviving