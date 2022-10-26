Lirik Lagu Telephone – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Telephone – Mocca

Sit on the couch feeling blue

Wait till the phone starts to ring

I start to think you forgot

Just as you always do

I don't want to hear your excuse blah, blah, blah

'Cause it all makes my day turn to gray

Feeling bored, it starts to haunt me again

I start to discover some clues

Wondering what you have done

Everything went really bad

I start to feel very mad

Just as I always do

I don't want to hear your excuse blah, blah, blah

'Cause it's all makes my day turn to gray

The time passes me by

As I listen to lullaby

When the phone start to ring

I am drowning in my dream

It is cold in this October rain

I go to turn on TV

Sit on the couch feeling blue

Wait till the phone starts to ring

I start to think you forgot

Just as you always do

I don't want to hear your excuse blah, blah, blah

'Cause it's all makes my day turn to gray

The time passes me by

As I listen to lullaby

When the phone start to ring

I am drowning in my dream

Feeling bored, it starts to haunt me again

I start to discover some clues

Wondering what you have done

Everything went really bad

I start to feel very mad

Just as I always do