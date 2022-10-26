Lirik Lagu Telephone – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Telephone – Mocca
Sit on the couch feeling blue
Wait till the phone starts to ring
I start to think you forgot
Just as you always do
I don't want to hear your excuse blah, blah, blah
'Cause it all makes my day turn to gray
Feeling bored, it starts to haunt me again
I start to discover some clues
Wondering what you have done
Everything went really bad
I start to feel very mad
Just as I always do
I don't want to hear your excuse blah, blah, blah
'Cause it's all makes my day turn to gray
The time passes me by
As I listen to lullaby
When the phone start to ring
I am drowning in my dream
It is cold in this October rain
I go to turn on TV
Sit on the couch feeling blue
Wait till the phone starts to ring
I start to think you forgot
Just as you always do
I don't want to hear your excuse blah, blah, blah
'Cause it's all makes my day turn to gray
The time passes me by
As I listen to lullaby
When the phone start to ring
I am drowning in my dream
Feeling bored, it starts to haunt me again
I start to discover some clues
Wondering what you have done
Everything went really bad
I start to feel very mad
Just as I always do
